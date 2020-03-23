Challenging days, challenging work

These are strange and challenging days. As the coronavirus turns up in more places, we isolate ourselves out of concern for the safety of our loved ones and ourselves.

At the same time, we are probably more in need of that sense of community than ever -- that reassuring contact that reminds us we are stronger together than we are as individuals stuck working from a kitchen table or binging on Netflix.

That's where we at the Journal Star come in. If you're signed up for text or email alerts you already know this, but we're working nonstop to keep people updated on coronavirus in our nation, state and city. And, believe it or not, other news continues to happen.

There are serious and sad stories to tell. There are funny and heartwarming ones. And there are ones that offer crucial news you can use.

As we work to tell the community's story, we have appreciated the dialogue with readers -- through phone calls, email and social media. We've gotten great tips, and our journalists have found remarkable people to share their stories.

In short, there's a lot we don't know. None of us has ever been down this path. But we at the Journal Star hope not just to keep people informed but to keep people united. And our members, like you, will play an important role in our ability to help.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.