Challenge for General Mills: Keeping market share gains from pandemic

Still today, two of General Mills’ major categories — soup and baking products — have a constrained supply chain where demand exceeds available inventory, Nudi said.

“What is unknowable is the magnitude of demand (for the rest of the year),” Bruce said. The company expects higher costs in order to ramp up production, much of which is dependent on external supply chains that are more costly.

But the key indicators investors are watching with traditional packaged food manufacturers like General Mills are ones that illustrate how well a company took advantage of the momentum the pandemic created for their products to fuel future growth. General Mills said they increased their market share — or piece of the pie — over the past six months in both U.S. retail and U.S. away-from-home sales. The company also says it is gaining share so far this year in key international markets of Canada, France, the U.K., China and Brazil.

General Mills significantly increased the number of households where its products could be found over the past six months, including brands like Cheerios, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Progresso, Yoplait and Betty Crocker. The company says that it gained more household penetration than the leading competitor brand in eight of its Top 10 U.S. product categories.

“We think we are set up nicely and really have the pedal down,” Nudi said. “We feel like all the work we’ve put in the past decade is really paying off and now we are really doubling-down our efforts to make sure we keep these consumers moving forward.”

