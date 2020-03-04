Chadron (23-2) vs. Adams Central (16-10)

About the Cardinals: They have six seniors on the roster and enter state on a nine-game winning streak.
About the Patriots: They were prepared by a tough schedule and got healthier down the stretch — a dangerous combination for their foes at state.
About the Cardinals: They have six seniors on the roster and enter state on a nine-game winning streak.
About the Patriots: They were prepared by a tough schedule and got healthier down the stretch — a dangerous combination for their foes at state.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.