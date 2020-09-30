Chad Aldrich

SCC needs to partner with businesses. The first step is for the businesses, associations or the industry to notify SCC what type of employees are needed in the next five to 10 years. Then SCC and businesses work together to attract potential students into the program. This can be done in many ways (scholarships, internships, number of future job openings and starting and future wage earnings). I want to promote SCC and businesses to work together to accomplish this.

What role should SCC play in addressing issues of racial justice?

Provide opportunity to all.

SCC is continuing to levy tax dollars to modernize its facilities. Do you agree with that plan? Why or why not?

I would like to create a partnership between businesses and SCC to modernize its facilities to create the next workforce for that business or industry. It's hard to keep asking for money from the public.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

I would like to make a difference with positive changes. Three priorities would be to not have tuition increases, increase enrollments and increase job placement. The success will come when I partner with industry to hire SCC students and get more industries and companies working with potential and current students to have an internship before and during the school year.

