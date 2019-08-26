Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson will be Maryland's starting quarterback in Saturday's opener against Howard.
First-year coach Michael Locksley made the announcement Monday, saying Jackson won the job after "an extremely tight camp battle" with Tyrrell Pigrome.
Jackson earned his undergraduate degree at Virginia Tech before transferring to Maryland in May. The junior started all 13 games for the Hokies in 2017 as a redshirt freshman and started the first three games last year before sustaining a season-ending leg injury.
Two years ago, Jackson led all Power Five freshman with 2,991 yards passing and ranked second with 20 touchdown passes. He also ran for 324 yards and six scores.
Ex-doctor sues PSU coach, AD: A former Penn State team doctor is suing the school, football coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour, claiming he was ousted after complaining to school officials about being pressured to clear players to return from injuries.
The lawsuit filed Friday by Dr. Scott Lynch in Dauphin County was first reported by Penn Live . Lynch was removed from his position as director of athletic medicine in March and replaced by Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, who had previously held the position until 2013.
Lynch is seeking $50,000 in damages.
Penn State Health and the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where Lynch is still employed, also are named as defendants.
Tennessee suspends CB Thompson: Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt suspended Bryce Thompson indefinitely following the cornerback's arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge, issued a statement about student safety and now is letting the legal process play out.
"That's all we're going to talk about that for right now," Pruitt said during his scheduled Monday news conference, referring to the statement he had released earlier. "We're going to focus on this game, and for us, that's what we can focus on."
Thompson was arrested Saturday night after his girlfriend told police they began arguing when she found another woman's false eyelashes in the player's room. Thompson is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 3.
Harbaugh wants to give McCaffrey snaps: No surprise here: Shea Patterson is Michigan's starting quarterback.
But backup Dylan McCaffrey also seems to be in coach Jim Harbaugh's plans.
"All options are open that way, in terms of that," Harbaugh said Monday. "Would like to definitely play both."
The seventh-ranked Wolverines open the season Saturday night against Middle Tennessee, and this is Patterson's second season with Michigan after transferring from Mississippi. He threw for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns last year. McCaffrey played in six games last season and attempted just 15 passes.
So Patterson has the clear edge in terms of game experience, but Harbaugh was asked anyway to confirm that he would in fact be the starter Saturday.
"Yes," he replied. "God willing and the creek don't rise."
Huskies' plans at QB thrown off: Within a couple of days, No. 13 Washington went from having a tight competition for the starting quarterback job to being thin at the position.
The Huskies will start Georgia transfer Jacob Eason in Saturday's season opener against FCS powerhouse Eastern Washington. Eason won a fall camp competition with Jake Haener for the starting role. But the Huskies' plans for the opener and the season were thrown off when Haener left the program on Saturday, leaving Washington with only three scholarship quarterbacks and only Eason having any playing experience.