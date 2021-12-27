Cereal was a winner in the pandemic, but sales show signs of wavering

Consumers had been lured away from cereal aisles in recent years by a fast-growing menu of other exciting breakfast options, at restaurants and home.

The pandemic awoke the sleepy segment, pushing U.S. cereal sales back above $9 billion in 2020 — good news for the two Minnesota companies, General Mills and Post Consumer Brands, that together sell half of all ready-to-eat cereal in the U.S.

But as lockdown stockpiling eased from their heightened levels, sales slipped this year to $8.66 billion, according to IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm.

Still, General Mills has managed to increase its U.S. market share for 37 straight months, the company says, tightening its grip as the country's top cereal producer.

"Our performance is not driven by short-term competitive supply chain dislocations," said General Mills' president of North American retail, Jon Nudi. "It's the result of consistently bringing compelling consumer ideas, relevant innovation, strong levels of investment and excellent execution to the best brands in the category."