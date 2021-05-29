CECE BEHRENS

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 /// 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: She scored a school-record 39 goals this season, breaking the record previously held by Liz Bartels. She scored six goals over three matches at the state tournament to help the Skyhawks win the state championship. She’ll play soccer in college at Omaha.
Super-State moments: “In the second game of the season, Cece scored five goals against Omaha Mercy, which was ranked second in Class B at the time, to set the tone for the season.” — Omaha Skutt coach John Carlson