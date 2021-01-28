 Skip to main content
CB Ronald Delancy III (Nov. 27, 2020)
Marcus Fleming, Ronald Delancy

Marcus Fleming (left) and Ronald Delancy (right) committed to Nebraska during early National Signing Day on Dec. 18, 2019. 

A consensus three-star prospect from Miami (Florida) Northwestern, Delancy made it to the start of the 2020 Husker season, although he did not finish it, heading home in December and eventually landing at Toledo. Delancy saw work on special teams for NU but was not credited with a tackle. He originally chose NU over Louisville, Miami, Missouri and Pitt, among others.

