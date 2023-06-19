With this 1952 feature, his third and final Western, famed director Fritz Lang unsaddles the genre to create a tempestuous cult favorite that swaps the expansive exteriors one might expect in a film of that type for roiling psychological interiors in a story set at a lawless, remote Wild West outpost called the Chuck-a-Luck. There, bandits, gunslingers, thieves and the like know that — in exchange for a 10% cut of any loot — former barroom belle Altar Keane (Marlene Dietrich) serves as a den mother of sorts and hides them or keeps them safe. Among the newcomers at this hive of villainy is Vern Haskell (Arthur Kennedy), who poses as an outlaw in hopes of smoking out the desperado who killed his fiancee. Critics have since likened Rancho Notorious and its theme of a man twisted by vengeance to Lang films of wholly different genres, the crime and films noir for which the director was more known, like M and The Big Heat, and it's certainly one of the more unique Westerns you'll see.