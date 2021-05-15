Catalina
Primary Color: Brown Black Tabby Weight: 7.86lbs Age: 0yrs 9mths 1wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 NU volleyball prospect returns home to learn of her biggest honor yet: Gatorade national player of the year
- Updated
How's that for a welcome home? Ally Batenhorst tells the Journal Star, "I was crying. "I just started crying and I was just in utter shock."
- Updated
The May 15 episode of “Accident, Murder or Suicide” will rehash the case just one week before the 22nd anniversary of Sandy Schnabel’s death.
- Updated
In court records, Lincoln police say they found the suspect having intercourse with a 15-year-old girl in a car parked at an school. Police seized his cellphone, and investigators said in an affidavit they found nine videos of child pornography.
-
- 4 min to read
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
- Updated
Police say they found a lottery ticket with numbers cut out of it, bottles of glue, exacto knives and tweezers in the 28-year-old's purse, along with a pipe with suspected meth residue.
- Updated
Nebraska junior Adrian Martinez might not be the best returning QB in the Big Ten, but he's in the conversation.
- Updated
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger of the SUV was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
- Updated
She has been charged in Kearney County Court with trespassing/defying order to leave and disturbing the peace.
- Updated
Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role, though they're still investigating the collision on Cornhusker Highway.
- Updated
The man began making sexual comments that made the woman uncomfortable, so she started recording the encounter. Using the recorded audio and a description provided by the victim, LPD officers found the suspect.