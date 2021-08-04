Casas' 3rd homer, Kazmir help US beat Dominicans 3-1

A 21-year-old first baseman at Portland, Maine, Cassas homered following a one-out walk to Austin. Cassas, batting .313 with eight RBIs, was the 26th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft and is hitting .271 with six homers and 30 RBIs for the Sea Dogs this season.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s better, but the atmosphere makes it better,” he said of the Olympics. “I feel like it puts pressure on both sides of the ball, on defense and on offense, really stay engaged in every pitch, really just trying to focus on winning. In affiliated ball, sometimes you can get out of that mindset.

“At the end of the tournament,” he added, “nobody’s going to remember really how many home runs I hit or how many runs I drive in. It’s just whether we came home with that gold.”

Reyes (0-1), a 24-year-old right-hander, allowed two runs and two hits in four innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in two starts and 11 relief appearances at Portland.

