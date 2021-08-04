Casas' 3rd homer, Kazmir help US beat Dominicans 3-1

YOKOHAMA, Japan — For Triston Casas, the Olympics feel as comfortable as spring training.
That's because when he stepped to the plate in the United States' elimination game against the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, he was facing Boston Red Sox Double-A teammate Denyi Reyes.
“I have one career at-bat off of him in spring training, and I hit a home run over the batter’s eye, as well," Casas said after he crushed a two-run, first-inning drive that started the Americans to a 3-1 win. “So 2-for-2 with a walk.”
Tyler Austin, a former major leaguer in his home ballpark of the Central League’s Yokohama Bay Stars, added a solo home run in the fifth against Gabriel Arias, his second long ball of the tournament to go with a .412 average and five RBIs.
The United States (3-1) plays defending champion South Korea (3-2) on Thursday night for a spot in Saturday's gold medal game, with the loser facing the Dominicans for the bronze. Japan (4-0) defeated South Korea 5-2 to earn a spot in the title game.
Scott Kazmir (1-0) escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the first. The 37-year-old left-hander pitched two-hit ball over five scoreless innings, retiring 14 of his final 15 batters around José Bautista’s leadoff double in the third.
“I felt like I still had a lot in me,” Kazmir said.
A 21-year-old first baseman at Portland, Maine, Cassas homered following a one-out walk to Austin. Cassas, batting .313 with eight RBIs, was the 26th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft and is hitting .271 with six homers and 30 RBIs for the Sea Dogs this season.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s better, but the atmosphere makes it better,” he said of the Olympics. “I feel like it puts pressure on both sides of the ball, on defense and on offense, really stay engaged in every pitch, really just trying to focus on winning. In affiliated ball, sometimes you can get out of that mindset.
“At the end of the tournament,” he added, “nobody’s going to remember really how many home runs I hit or how many runs I drive in. It’s just whether we came home with that gold.”
Reyes (0-1), a 24-year-old right-hander, allowed two runs and two hits in four innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in two starts and 11 relief appearances at Portland.