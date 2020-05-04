Carnival plans August 1 cruise launches as lawmakers investigate

“We would hope that the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic will place a renewed emphasis on public health and passenger safety, but frankly that has not been seen up to this point,” the two wrote in a letter to Carnival CEO Arnold Donald. “It seems as though Carnival Corporation and its portfolio of nine cruise lines, which represents 109 cruise ships, is still trying to sell this cruise line fantasy and ignoring the public health threat posed by coronavirus to potential future passengers.”

The lawmakers also sent letters to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Coast Guard requesting their correspondence with Carnival about the pandemic.

Carnival said in a statement that it is reviewing the lawmakers letter and will cooperate. “Our goal is the same as the committee’s goal: to protect the health, safety and well-being of our guests and crew, along with compliance and environmental protection,” it said.

The company has been at the center of two notable coronavirus outbreaks. On Feb. 3, Carnival Corp.’s Diamond Princess was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, after more than 700 passengers became infected with the virus and nine died.

A month later, Carnival Corp.’s Grand Princess suffered an outbreak that infected at least 21, with one passenger dying.