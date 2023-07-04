An unattended candle in a north Lincoln home ignited a fire that was reported shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Smoke detectors woke the residents to smoke filling the house, 4104 N. Seventh St. They had all gotten out when Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews arrived, according to LFR spokeswoman MJ Lierman.

A candle on top of a plastic nightstand in the basement started the fire, which spread to a mattress and caused it to smolder.

LFR crews removed some carpet and drywall to prevent the fire from reigniting and ventilated the home. The Red Cross relocated the family for the night due to smoke damages.

Inspector Damon Robbins estimated loss of contents at $5,000. There were no injuries.

