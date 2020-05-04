Campaigning in the age of social distancing

Nebraska's primary election is May 12, and -- as with everything else these days -- it's been shaped largely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Think about political campaigning. Your head fills with images of rallies, candidates ringing doorbells, handshakes and baby-kissing -- all things in short supply in the weeks leading up to this race.

That's why the Journal Star matters. And it's why you reading matters. Your Journal Star Voters Guide was published in print last week, and it went online two weeks earlier to help those voting early by mail.

Two weeks ago the Journal Star editorial board offered its candidate endorsements with the caveat that voting -- and doing it by mail -- was far more important than agreeing with the editorial board opinions.

And in the last several weeks, we've published scores of readers' letters to the editor endorsing their picks for office.