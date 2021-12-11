Camden Yards to test using artificial intelligence for security at Orioles games next season

Liberty Defense said it has an exclusive license for Hexwave with MIT Lincoln Labs and a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D imaging technology. The technology has been under development for five years.

Frain said the system’s millimeter wave technology works by taking a reflection off the body, similar to body scanners already in use at most airports but at a lower frequency and that he said pose no safety or health risks.

“It’s non radiation and is not penetrating anything on the body,” Frain said.

People walking through the Hexwave portal do not need to empty pockets and bags of keys or phones, as such items are automatically detected. Frain said the system will reduce the need for bag checks and pat-downs.

And he contends there are no privacy issues related to the 3D imaging that detects concealed weapons beneath clothing, as none of the information or data is seen by operators. A 3D image of a mannequin appears on a video screen, showing either no threat or a portion of the body where a threat appears.

“There is no imaging data that is produced or saved,” he said. “All information and data is recalculated by the system and used for a go, no-go decision.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0