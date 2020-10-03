California recovery will take more than two years, economists say

The California economy will “largely track movements in the U.S. economy with some areas displaying more weakness and some displaying more strength,” Bengali wrote. For example, professional and business services, which includes many technology jobs, may be stronger in California, while leisure and hospitality, along with such industries as auto repair and personal care, will be weaker.

Still, those predictions could be too rosy given COVID-19’s fluctuating path and the uncertainty of vaccines and treatments that could affect how many businesses are able to revive.

“Our forecast assumes either widespread availability and usage of an effective vaccine in early 2021 or that the pandemic’s impact on economic activity abates and is relatively mild in 2021 and 2022,” economists Leo Feler and Jerry Nickelsburg wrote in the U.S. section of the report, titled “The Recovery Is Losing Momentum.”

Moreover, the UCLA forecast assumed that Congress will allocate at least $1 trillion in fiscal stimulus before the end of the year — even though negotiations for new federal relief have been at a standstill for months with little sign of progress.

“None of these assumptions are assured, and if they do not come to pass, our forecast, presented here, is too optimistic,” Feler and Nickelsburg caution.