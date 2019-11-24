Events
Capitol Jazz Series: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Kearney Jazz Society, Director Greg Simon, 440 S. 11th St.
Brass Ensembles performance — 7:30 p.m. Showcasing UNL Trumpet Ensemble, Husker Horn Choir and UNL Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble, $5, (adults); $3, (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Emergency preparedness for child care providers — 5:30-8:30 p.m. $10, must register: ecrecords.education.ne.gov/Calendar.aspx or 402-441-7180, Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road.
Flyover music performance — 7:30 p.m. Musical homage to people, places, philosophical and historical reflections, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Heuermann lecture: Advancing Agriculture and Protecting Ecosystems — 3:30 p.m. Panel of speakers, followed by a short film "Follow the Waters," dinner, free, Nebraska Innovation Campus conference center, 2021 Transformation Drive.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Native American Heritage Month: Family Tree night — 6:30 p.m. Including readings of Native American stories, crafts and a display of posters from Lincoln Public Schools “Rock Your Mocs” poster contest, Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave. Lincolnlibraries.org
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.,; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council Public Meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Hearing Room 112.
Register
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Breakfast, singing by Kevin Witcher of Screamers Family Restaurant. Speaker is Judy Douglas, $8, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11. Speaker and meeting, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.