Calendar 12-2 Monday

Events
Capitol Jazz Series: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. First Monday Night jazz jam, 440 S. 11th St.
Faculty Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m. Featuring Peter Bouffard, guitar; Dave Hall, drums; Tom Larson, piano; Greg Simon, trumpet; Hans Sturm, bass; Darryl White, trumpet, free event, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Live music — 10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Photos with Santa: Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 8. Kids visiting will get a holiday wristlet while supplies last, 6100 O St.
Trombone recital — 7:30 p.m. Scott Anderson performs Degrees of Separation, free event, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays. View over 250,000 lights, register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot at Lincolnzoo.org; ages 2 and up must purchase a ticket, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m., no cover.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Frankie" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
RTSD Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Register
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Breakfast, singing by Kevin Witcher of Screamers Family Restaurant. Speaker is Judy Douglas, $8, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon, Thursday. Topic is "Meet Susan B. Anthony," $15 members, $17 nonmembers. Register: 402-472-6265.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11. Speaker and meeting, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.