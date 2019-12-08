Calendar 12-9 Monday

Events
Chez SoDo Capital Jazz Series: Group Sax — 7-9:30 p.m., free, 440 S. 11th St.
Campus Orchestra: To Sing and Dance — 7:30 p.m. Works including Peter Warlock’s "Capriol Suite", Edward Elgar’s "Sospiri", and Leonard Bernstein’s "Mambo" from West Side Story. Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Live music —10 a.m. The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 P St.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams. St.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays, register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot at Lincolnzoo.org; ages 2 and up must purchase a ticket, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — Unofficial After party: Sharizard X Art, Anonagon Music, JMNM, 11:30-2 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Ganja White Night, Boogie T, Jantsen, SubDocta, 7-11:59 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.; Ganja White Night after party: Purple Kush, Black Magik, 11 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound" (NR), 5:10, 7:15, 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council Director's meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
City Council Public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City meeting, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11. Speaker and meeting, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.