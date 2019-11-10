In observance of Veterans Day, the following are closed:
* Aging Partners Senior Centers.
* Federal, state, city and county offices.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Lincoln's Children's Museum.
* United States Post Office.
The following will be open:
* Morrill Hall; hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Mueller Planetarium is closed.)
* Star Tran will continue bus service. (The office will be closed.)
* State Capitol, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Guided tours are at 10 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3 p.m.; and 4 p.m.)
Events
Veterans Walk of Recognition — 9:30 a.m. Begins southwest corner of Memorial Stadium, T street and Stadium Drive; ends at the Veterans Memorial, east of the Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Annual Veteran's Day program — 11 a.m. Welcome by Mayor Gaylor Baird; music performance, Barbara Neuwerth; message from Maj. Gen., Ret. USAF Mark Musick, appearance by the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Honor Guard, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Operation Warm Week — Drop off a new kids coat to Hurrdat, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Nov. 16, Railyard, 350 Canopy St., Suite 230.
Public invited to watch Mercury pass the Sun at Hyde Observatory — 7 a.m.-noon. Holmes Lake Park, 70th and South streets.
Scrap metal drive: fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools: 2 locations — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2020. Items accepted are aluminum, tin, pans, appliances and more, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
See Journalstar.com — For a list of free food and more activities, offered for Veterans and their families on Veterans Day.
Entertainment
Chez SoDo — Capital Jazz Series: UNL Big Band and Jazz Orchestra, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Piano hour: Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language tutor orientation — 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Tutors needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. Ninth St. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org.
Daughters of the American Revolution Membership and Lineage workshop — 2-4 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. Genealogists and chapter members will answer questions, assist with research and help with the DAR application process, free, Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St. Register by Nov. 15 by emailing dar953315@gmail.com.
Nebraska Caregiver Coalition Proclamations and luncheon — Nov. 19. 10 a.m. Proclamations; 11 a.m. ribbon cutting; 11:30 a.m. Governor's Mansion luncheon, $25, speaker Lynn Holley, PhD., Gerontology, UNO, 301 S. 13th St. Register by Nov. 12: aarp.event.com/NCCProclamaton19 or 402-323-3429
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13. Speaker and meeting, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.