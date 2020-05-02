CALE JACOBSEN

Ashland-Greenwood (sophomore)
College: Undecided
Football: Earned Class C-1 all-state honors as a wide receiver/free safety, helping the Bluejays reach the quarterfinals of the state playoffs by catching 23 passes for 486 yards and nine touchdowns, registering 41 tackles (10 behind the line of scrimmage), intercepting five passes and recovering one fumble.
Basketball: The honorary captain of the C-1 all-state team is beginning to get Division I college recruiting interest after averaging 22.4 points and 8.8 rebounds in leading Ashland-Greenwood to the state tournament.
