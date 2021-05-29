 Skip to main content
CADEN TUBAUGH
CADEN TUBAUGH

Millard West vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.20

Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Kramer and Millard West's Caden Tubaugh vie for possession of the ball in the first half March 20 at Seacrest Field.

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 /// 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧

The details: He scored 12 goals, including one during the state tournament, and had an impressive 11 assists. He played nearly every minute of every match.

Super-State moments: With the season on the brink in the district semifinals, Millard West trailed Papillion-La Vista 1-0 with two minutes left in the second half before Tubaugh scored the tying goal on a header. Millard West scored again with 12 seconds remaining in regulation, giving the Wildcats the 2-1 win. The next game they won again to reach state.

