CADEN TUBAUGH

The details: He scored 12 goals, including one during the state tournament, and had an impressive 11 assists. He played nearly every minute of every match.

Super-State moments: With the season on the brink in the district semifinals, Millard West trailed Papillion-La Vista 1-0 with two minutes left in the second half before Tubaugh scored the tying goal on a header. Millard West scored again with 12 seconds remaining in regulation, giving the Wildcats the 2-1 win. The next game they won again to reach state.