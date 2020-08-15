CADE HABERMAN

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

OL/DL, OMAHA WESTSIDE

6-3 | 270 | College: Northern Illinois

Past Friday night highlights: The wrestling star makes his presence felt on both sides of the ball, but Haberman will be a defensive tackle for the Huskies beginning in 2021. Haberman registered 68 tackles a year ago in helping the Warriors reach the Class A state finals. He had five tackles for losses, two sacks and also blocked two kicks.

Coach’s Friday night hype: "Cade is old-school. He relishes the physical brawl that takes place every play, and he never takes a play off. We saw the best linemen in the state of Nebraska last year, I believe Cade bested them all after thorough film review. He’s a dude.” — Westside coach Brett Froendt

What makes Fridays so special: "Phelps is the best stadium in the state, especially when it’s packed. That place is just a little different than any other place I’ve played at. Just being alongside your brothers every Friday night is special. You’ve worked your butts off all week together to get to where you’re ready to perform and show everyone what we’ve done.” — Haberman

