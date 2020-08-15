You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CADE HABERMAN
View Comments

CADE HABERMAN

  • Updated

OL/DL, OMAHA WESTSIDE

6-3 | 270 | College: Northern Illinois

Prep football tab

BELLEVUE, NEB. - 08/04/2020 - Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman poses for a photo, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Bellevue West High School. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Past Friday night highlights: The wrestling star makes his presence felt on both sides of the ball, but Haberman will be a defensive tackle for the Huskies beginning in 2021. Haberman registered 68 tackles a year ago in helping the Warriors reach the Class A state finals. He had five tackles for losses, two sacks and also blocked two kicks.

Coach’s Friday night hype: "Cade is old-school. He relishes the physical brawl that takes place every play, and he never takes a play off. We saw the best linemen in the state of Nebraska last year, I believe Cade bested them all after thorough film review. He’s a dude.” — Westside coach Brett Froendt

What makes Fridays so special: "Phelps is the best stadium in the state, especially when it’s packed. That place is just a little different than any other place I’ve played at. Just being alongside your brothers every Friday night is special. You’ve worked your butts off all week together to get to where you’re ready to perform and show everyone what we’ve done.” — Haberman

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Education

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

School doesn't start until Wednesday but four LPS teachers back at work have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 14 -- including those who came into close contact -- have had to quarantine. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News