Cactus

Cactus Modern Mexican & Cantina offers a new dining experience in Lincoln, NE by serving up traditional Mexican flavors wth our own modern take.

DINNER - $19.95 for 1

(choose one of each Appetizer and Entrée)

APPETIZER:

Choice of Taquitos

ENTRÉE:

Tacos (3) with Rice and Beans

Burrito with Rice and Beans

Enchilada with Rice and Beans

 

DINNER - $29.95 for 2

(choose one Appetizer and two Entrées)

APPETIZER:

Choice of Taquitos with Chips and Salsa

ENTRÉE:

Tacos (3) with Rice and Beans

Burrito with Rice and Beans

Enchilada with Rice and Beans

      

DINNER - $49.95

(choose one of each Appetizer and Entrée)

APPETIZER:

Choice of Taquitos with Chips and Salsa, Fresh Gueacamole, and Chef's Queso

ENTRÉE:

Taco Sampler, 3 Chicken, 3 Carnitas, 3 Barbacoa and 3 Roja Con Crema Tacos with Family-Sized Rice, Beans and Fire-Roasted Corn

DESERT:

Choice of 2, ask your server for options

       

LUNCH - $11.95

(choose one of each Appetizer and Entrée)

APPETIZER:

Chips and Salsa

ENTRÉE:

Choice of Two Tacos, Comes with Rice & Beans

