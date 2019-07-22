DINNER - $19.95 for 1
(choose one of each Appetizer and Entrée)
APPETIZER:
Choice of Taquitos
ENTRÉE:
Tacos (3) with Rice and Beans
Burrito with Rice and Beans
Enchilada with Rice and Beans
DINNER - $29.95 for 2
(choose one Appetizer and two Entrées)
APPETIZER:
Choice of Taquitos with Chips and Salsa
ENTRÉE:
Tacos (3) with Rice and Beans
Burrito with Rice and Beans
Enchilada with Rice and Beans
DINNER - $49.95
(choose one of each Appetizer and Entrée)
APPETIZER:
Choice of Taquitos with Chips and Salsa, Fresh Gueacamole, and Chef's Queso
ENTRÉE:
Taco Sampler, 3 Chicken, 3 Carnitas, 3 Barbacoa and 3 Roja Con Crema Tacos with Family-Sized Rice, Beans and Fire-Roasted Corn
DESERT:
Choice of 2, ask your server for options
LUNCH - $11.95
(choose one of each Appetizer and Entrée)
APPETIZER:
Chips and Salsa
ENTRÉE:
Choice of Two Tacos, Comes with Rice & Beans