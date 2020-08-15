C1: Lincoln Christian

Mascot: Crusaders
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 88
The coach
Kurt Earl
At present school: 5th year
Career record: 11-26
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Syracuse;H
S4;Lincoln Lutheran;A
S11;Fort Calhoun;A
S18;Columbus Lakeview;H
S25:Auburn;A
O2;Falls City;H
O9;Fairbury;H
O16;Milford;A
O23;Nebraska City;H
District games in bold
Last season
Platteview;L;30-29
Omaha Concordia;L;41-33
Kearney Catholic;L;30-21
Bishop Neumann;L;35-0
Falls City;W;39-16
Lincoln Lutheran;L;20-7
Ashland-Greenwood;L;57-34
Auburn;L;29-17
Nebraska City;L;51-41
Wins tracker
2019: 1
2018: 0
2017: 6
2016: 4
Season outlook
Many of the seniors are entering their third year as starters, and that experience should help the Crusaders be markedly improved from the teams that combined for just one win the past two seasons. Quarterback Alex Koch started a year ago in the flexbone and running backs Jonas Burgher and Ethan Berrier have emerged as big play threats behind him. Josh Free leads the way defensively from his linebacker spot.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 8
Jonas Burgher;RB/S;6-1;175;Sr.
Noah Sauberan;K/P;5-10;165;Sr.
Ethan Berrier;RB/LB;5-10;195;Jr.
Gunner Dworak;RB/LB;5-11;185;Sr.
Alex Koch;QB/DB;5-10;165;Sr.
Gage Hohlen;RB/DB;6-1;161;Jr.
Henry Smith;TE/DE;6-3;205;Sr.
Ian Paul;RB/LB;6-2;205;Sr.
Benjamin Roth;WR/DL;5-10;165;Jr.
Sam Driewer;OL/LB;6-0;200;Sr.
Josh Free;OL/LB;6-2;190;Sr.
Anthony Roth;OL/DL;6-2;210;Jr.
Grant Doty;WR/LB;5-11;160;Sr.
Spotlight players
Noah Sauberan has developed into a college prospect at kicker and punter after a cyst removed from his brain a couple of years ago kept him from playing an offensive or defensive position where contact is involved.
Ethan Berrier rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown in Christian's Week 8 game against Auburn last season, and the Crusaders will be looking for more performances like that this fall.
Alex Koch has become the triple-option-threat quarterback coach Kurt Earl is looking for in the flexbone attack. His leadership and big-play ability running the ball will be key in Christian's success.
Jonas Burgher played high school football for the first time last fall, and once he got a grasp of the offense, he became a productive member of the backfield. Coach Earl calls him one of the fastest players in the state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!