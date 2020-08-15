C-2: Wilber-Clatonia

Mascot: Wolverines
Class C-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 65
The coach
Lynn Johnson
At present school: 12th year
Career record: 105-51
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 17
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 1 (2016)
The schedule
A28;Hastings SC;A
S4;Sutton;A
S11;Superior;H
S25;Bishop Neumann;A
O2;Yutan;H
O9;Centennial;A
O16;Syracuse;H
O23;Lincoln Lutheran;A
District games in bold
Last season
Superior;W;54-7
Sutton;L;16-0
Archbishop Bergan;L;23-21
Louisville;21-0
Freeman;W;49-0
Johnson Co. Central;W;49-6
Syracuse;W;55-0
Conestoga;W;76-0
Malcolm;W;35-0
BRLD;L;39-21
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 7
2018: 9
2017: 8
2016: 13
Season outlook
Wilber-Clatonia seeks to build off of last year's 7-3 season, but the Wolverines face one of the toughest schedules. They play Yutan (2017 state champion), Centennial (2018 state champion) and Sutton (2019 state runner-up), and have Bishop Neumann and Lincoln Lutheran. as well. It helps to have a lot of experience returning, including at quarterback and the other skilled spots. At 6-foot-1, Coy Rosentreader is a unique talent. He started at quarterback as a freshman but also is strong enough to hold his own at defensive end. Mitchell Thompson is a physical running back and Mason Combs had a nice sophomore season, rushing for nearly 400 yards. The defense has some players poised for breakout seasons, including Thompson at linebacker and Combs at safety. Adam Kotas led the Wolverines in tackles from his defensive tackle spot last year. If Wilber-Clatonia can develop its offensive and defensive lines, it could be a factor in Class C-2.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 6
Mitchell Thompson;RB/LB;6-0;180;Sr.
Colby Homolka;FB/LB;5-10;165;Jr.
Sawyer Kunc;TE/LB;6-1;190;Jr.
Adam Kotas;OL/DT;6-0;210;Jr.
Wyatt Smith;OL/DE;6-1;190;Sr.
Deitrick Baker;OL/DT;5-9;235;Sr.
Drey Heller;TE/DE;6-0;200;Sr.
Coy Rosentreader;QB/DE;6-1;185;So.
Spotlight player
Mitchell Thompson is all-state-caliber player at linebacker. The physical player had 42 tackles as a junior, including nine for losses. He also led the team in rushing last year with 553 yards and 11 touchdowns.
