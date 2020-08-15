C-2: Wilber-Clatonia

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Wilber-Clatonia seeks to build off of last year's 7-3 season, but the Wolverines face one of the toughest schedules. They play Yutan (2017 state champion), Centennial (2018 state champion) and Sutton (2019 state runner-up), and have Bishop Neumann and Lincoln Lutheran. as well. It helps to have a lot of experience returning, including at quarterback and the other skilled spots. At 6-foot-1, Coy Rosentreader is a unique talent. He started at quarterback as a freshman but also is strong enough to hold his own at defensive end. Mitchell Thompson is a physical running back and Mason Combs had a nice sophomore season, rushing for nearly 400 yards. The defense has some players poised for breakout seasons, including Thompson at linebacker and Combs at safety. Adam Kotas led the Wolverines in tackles from his defensive tackle spot last year. If Wilber-Clatonia can develop its offensive and defensive lines, it could be a factor in Class C-2.