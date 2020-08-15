You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
C-2: Wilber-Clatonia
View Comments

C-2: Wilber-Clatonia

Wilber-Clatonia

Mascot: Wolverines

Class C-2, District 1

NSAA enrollment: 65

The coach

Lynn Johnson

At present school: 12th year

Career record: 105-51

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 17

Last appearance: 2019

State titles: 1 (2016)

The schedule

A28;Hastings SC;A

S4;Sutton;A

S11;Superior;H

S25;Bishop Neumann;A

O2;Yutan;H

O9;Centennial;A

O16;Syracuse;H

O23;Lincoln Lutheran;A

District games in bold

Last season

Superior;W;54-7

Sutton;L;16-0

Archbishop Bergan;L;23-21

Louisville;21-0

Freeman;W;49-0

Johnson Co. Central;W;49-6

Syracuse;W;55-0

Conestoga;W;76-0

Malcolm;W;35-0

BRLD;L;39-21

Playoff game in bold

Wins tracker

2019: 7

2018: 9

2017: 8

2016: 13

Season outlook

Wilber-Clatonia seeks to build off of last year's 7-3 season, but the Wolverines face one of the toughest schedules. They play Yutan (2017 state champion), Centennial (2018 state champion) and Sutton (2019 state runner-up), and have Bishop Neumann and Lincoln Lutheran. as well. It helps to have a lot of experience returning, including at quarterback and the other skilled spots. At 6-foot-1, Coy Rosentreader is a unique talent. He started at quarterback as a freshman but also is strong enough to hold his own at defensive end. Mitchell Thompson is a physical running back and Mason Combs had a nice sophomore season, rushing for nearly 400 yards. The defense has some players poised for breakout seasons, including Thompson at linebacker and Combs at safety. Adam Kotas led the Wolverines in tackles from his defensive tackle spot last year. If Wilber-Clatonia can develop its offensive and defensive lines, it could be a factor in Class C-2.

Returning starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 6

Mitchell Thompson;RB/LB;6-0;180;Sr.

Colby Homolka;FB/LB;5-10;165;Jr.

Sawyer Kunc;TE/LB;6-1;190;Jr.

Adam Kotas;OL/DT;6-0;210;Jr.

Wyatt Smith;OL/DE;6-1;190;Sr.

Deitrick Baker;OL/DT;5-9;235;Sr.

Drey Heller;TE/DE;6-0;200;Sr.

Coy Rosentreader;QB/DE;6-1;185;So.

Spotlight player

Mitchell Thompson is all-state-caliber player at linebacker. The physical player had 42 tackles as a junior, including nine for losses. He also led the team in rushing last year with 553 yards and 11 touchdowns.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Education

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

School doesn't start until Wednesday but four LPS teachers back at work have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 14 -- including those who came into close contact -- have had to quarantine. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News