C-2: Syracuse

Mascot: Rockets
Class C-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 69
The coach
Rick Nordhues
At present school: 23rd year
Career record: 105-102
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 14
Last appearance: 2016
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Lincoln Christian;A
S4;Fillmore Central;H
S11;Louisville;A
S18;Superior;A
S25;Centennial;H
O2;Lincoln Lutheran;A
O9;Yutan;H
O16;Wilber-Clatonia;A
O23;Bishop Neumann;H
District games in bold
Last season
Centennial;L;48-7
David City;L;37-7
Falls City;L;44-8
Oakland-Craig;L;60-0
Malcolm;L;67-6
Conestoga;L;27-8
Wilber-Clatonia;L;55-0
Freeman;L;13-0
Johnson County Central;L;49-21
Wins tracker
2019: 0
2018: 1
2017: 2
2016: 5
Season outlook
Syracuse struggled to score points last year, but also was hampered by injuries. The Rockets are hoping the return of 20 starters yields better health and results in 2020. Because of those injuries, several players had to step in as freshmen to play, including Robert Shanks, who led the team in receptions. Burton Brandt is back at quarterback after he was slowed by injuries a year ago. He'll work behind an offensive line that's looking to bolster its size and blocking skills. The defense is led by Ethan Wittler, who was the Rockets' top tackler a year ago.
Returning starters
Offense: 10
Defense: 10
Burton Brandt;QB/LB;6-1;185;Sr.
Ethan Wittler;TE/LB;6-1;165;Sr.
Mitchell Brinkman;WR/DB;5-9;160;Sr.
Kayden DeGolyer;OL/DL;5-9;195;Jr.
Nolan Werner;OL/DL;6-1;190;Jr.
Owen Wander;TE/LB;6-0;170;Jr.
Jackson Nordhues;OL/DL;5-10;185;So.
Elliott Kuhr;RB/LB;5-9;170;So.
Kaleb Swanson;OL/DL;5-9;190;So.
Jase Voorhees;OL/DL;6-2;170;So.
Jace Goebel;WR/DB;5-9;140;Jr.
Robert Shanks;WR/DB;5-10;155;So.
Sam Bennett;WR/DB;5-10;155;So.
Spotlight player
After his season was plagued by injuries, Burton Brandt was able to play the last game of the 2019 season against Johnson County Central. He rushed for 160 yards and passed for 112 more. He's also a state runner-up on the wrestling mat.
