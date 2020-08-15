C-2: Syracuse

Last season

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Syracuse struggled to score points last year, but also was hampered by injuries. The Rockets are hoping the return of 20 starters yields better health and results in 2020. Because of those injuries, several players had to step in as freshmen to play, including Robert Shanks, who led the team in receptions. Burton Brandt is back at quarterback after he was slowed by injuries a year ago. He'll work behind an offensive line that's looking to bolster its size and blocking skills. The defense is led by Ethan Wittler, who was the Rockets' top tackler a year ago.