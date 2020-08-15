C-2: Sutton

Mascot: Mustangs
Class C-2, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 55
The coach
Steve Ramer
At present school: 11th year
Career record: 159-71
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 21
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 1 (1988)
The schedule
A28;Grand Island CC;H
S4;Wilber-Clatonia;H
S11;Fairbury;A
S18;Lincoln Lutheran;H
S25;Hastings SC;A
O2;Sandy Creek;H
O9;Superior;A
O16;Gibbon;A
O23;Doniphan-Trumbull;H
District games in bold
Last season
North Platte St. Pat's;W;17-7
Wilber-Clatonia;W;16-0
Freeman;W;64-0
Centennial;W;43-35
Doniphan-Trumbull;W;22-16
Kearney Catholic;L;27-14
Sandy Creek;W;52-7
Superior ;W;54-0
Hastings SC;W;54-0
Yutan;W;46-7
Battle Creek;W;44-28
BRLD;W;38-28
Oakland-Craig;L;19-0
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 11
2018: 10
2017: 7
2016: 6
Season outlook
Sutton got a taste of Memorial Stadium last year, reaching the Class C-2 state final. Now the Mustangs want to get back to Lincoln. Sutton's bread and butter remains its rushing attack, and the Mustangs have one of the best engineers running the show in dual-threat quarterback Cade Wiseman. His speed gives Sutton an advantage. Matthew Davis, Wyatt Bergen and Paxton Olson are expected to take on carries at running back. Joe Hinrichs leads the way up front, and the Mustangs have a big passing target in 6-foot-4 Tyler Baldwin. The Mustangs have some big-time athletes on defense, including Quenton Jones, a lockdown cornerback, and linebacker Matthew Davis. Sutton will be tested early in the season with games against Wilber-Clatonia, Grand Island Central Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 6
Cade Wiseman;QB/DB;5-10;160;Sr.
Joe Hinrichs;OL/DL;5-11;195;Sr.
Tyler Baldwin;TE/DL;6-4;220;Sr.
Quenton Jones;WR/DB;5-11;165;Sr.
Hayden Switzer;OL/DL;6-5;315;Sr.
Matthew Davis;RB/LB;6-1;215;Sr.
Wyatt Bergen;RB/DB;5-10;175;Sr.
Spotlight player
Coach Steve Ramer says Joe Hinrichs is the strongest player (He can squat 525 pounds) to come through Sutton so far. The 5-11, 195-pounder is very tough to block and is known to draw double-teams.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!