C-2: Sutton

Last season

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Sutton got a taste of Memorial Stadium last year, reaching the Class C-2 state final. Now the Mustangs want to get back to Lincoln. Sutton's bread and butter remains its rushing attack, and the Mustangs have one of the best engineers running the show in dual-threat quarterback Cade Wiseman. His speed gives Sutton an advantage. Matthew Davis, Wyatt Bergen and Paxton Olson are expected to take on carries at running back. Joe Hinrichs leads the way up front, and the Mustangs have a big passing target in 6-foot-4 Tyler Baldwin. The Mustangs have some big-time athletes on defense, including Quenton Jones, a lockdown cornerback, and linebacker Matthew Davis. Sutton will be tested early in the season with games against Wilber-Clatonia, Grand Island Central Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran.