C-2: Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Lutheran should once again provide plenty of fireworks on offense. If the defense can plug some key holes, the Warriors could be in line for a big year. Offensively, Lutheran is big up front and returns three starting offensive linemen. Josh Duitsman and Garret Hoefs are expected to share snaps at quarterback. Duitsman is a two-year starter under center and Hoefs will likely move around the entire field after finishing with more than 300 rushing yards and 390 receiving yards as a freshman. The defense must replace its top three tacklers from a year ago, but a group of sophomores and juniors are ready to step up. Jack L'Heureux showed a lot of promise as a sophomore and will help anchor the defensive line, and Josh Puelz brings experience to the linebacker group.