C-2: Lincoln Lutheran

Mascot: Warriors
Class C-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 67
The coach
Greg Nelson
At present school: 7th year
Career record: 29-29
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 10
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Omaha Concordia;A
S4;Lincoln Christian;H
S11;Archbishop Bergan;H
S18;Sutton;A
S25;Yutan;A
O2;Syracuse;H
O9;Bishop Neumann;A
O16;Centennial;H
O23;Wilber-Clatonia;H
District games in bold
Last season
Omaha Concordia;W;37-28
Bishop Neumann;L;40-6
Adams Central;L;42-0
Milford;L;27-21
Nebraska City;W;62-20
Lincoln Christian;W;20-7
Auburn;W;20-7
Falls City;W;31-16
Ashland-Greenwood;L;41-19
Wins tracker
2019: 5
2018: 7
2017: 9
2016: 7
Season outlook
Lincoln Lutheran should once again provide plenty of fireworks on offense. If the defense can plug some key holes, the Warriors could be in line for a big year. Offensively, Lutheran is big up front and returns three starting offensive linemen. Josh Duitsman and Garret Hoefs are expected to share snaps at quarterback. Duitsman is a two-year starter under center and Hoefs will likely move around the entire field after finishing with more than 300 rushing yards and 390 receiving yards as a freshman. The defense must replace its top three tacklers from a year ago, but a group of sophomores and juniors are ready to step up. Jack L'Heureux showed a lot of promise as a sophomore and will help anchor the defensive line, and Josh Puelz brings experience to the linebacker group.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 6
Wyatt Marr;OT/DT;6-6;255;Sr.
Dylan Steider;OG/DT;6-0;235;Sr.
Noah Schaedel;C/DT;5-11;200;Sr.
Josh Duitsman;QB/S;5-11;180;Jr.
Garret Hoefs;QB/S;6-1;180;So.
Max Bartels;WR/CB;5-11;150;Jr.
Josh Puelz;WR/LB;6-5;190;Sr.
Jack L'Heureux;OT/DE;6-3;220;Jr.
Spotlight players
Lineman Wyatt Marr can blow people off the ball and be just as disruptive on the defensive side of the ball. He's getting strong looks from FCS schools.
Senior Josh Puelz brings a lot of athleticism to the field. He had 17 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns last year.
Garret Hoefs was one of the top freshmen in the state last year, and can impact a game on the ground and through the air.
