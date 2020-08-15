C-2: David City

Last season

Season outlook

David City must replace its starting running back and three starters on the offensive line, so the Scouts will look for replacements early in the season. The departed Clayton Denker rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 17 scores last year. Harley Eickmeier saw limited carries backing up Denker last year and is expected to see his workload increase. Tre Daro also could be an option at running back. The Scouts do have an an experienced quarterback returning in senior Dylan Vodicka. The defense brings back a healthy dose of experience, led by Vodicka. Cavan Navrkal and Jordan Kracl return in the defensive secondary, and sophomore Caden Denker is expected to be a factor at tight end and on the defensive line. The Scouts have a pair of tough games (Aquinas and Oakland-Craig) on the back end of the schedule.