C-2: David City

Mascot: Scouts
Class C-2, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 65
The coach
Robert Evans
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 4-5
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 14
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Twin River;H
S4;Logan View/SS;H
S11;Sandy Creek;A
S17;Hartington CC;H
S25;Archbishop Bergan;A
O2;Centura;A
O9;Aquinas;H
O16;Tekamah-Herman;A
O22;Oakland-Craig;H
District games in bold
Last season
Columbus Scotus;L;27-19
Norfolk Catholic;W;14-3
Hartington CC;W;21-14
Ponca;W;49-6
Centennial;W;35-0
David City;W;20-0
North Bend Central;L;13-0
Twin River;W;83-14
Shelby-Rising City;W;41-6
Shelby-Rising City;W;27-0
St. Paul;L;25-10
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 8
2018: 4
2017: 2
2016: 1
Season outlook
David City must replace its starting running back and three starters on the offensive line, so the Scouts will look for replacements early in the season. The departed Clayton Denker rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 17 scores last year. Harley Eickmeier saw limited carries backing up Denker last year and is expected to see his workload increase. Tre Daro also could be an option at running back. The Scouts do have an an experienced quarterback returning in senior Dylan Vodicka. The defense brings back a healthy dose of experience, led by Vodicka. Cavan Navrkal and Jordan Kracl return in the defensive secondary, and sophomore Caden Denker is expected to be a factor at tight end and on the defensive line. The Scouts have a pair of tough games (Aquinas and Oakland-Craig) on the back end of the schedule.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 6
Cavan Navrkal;WR/DB;Sr.
Dylan Vodicka;QB/LB;Sr.
Jordan Kracl;WR/DB;Sr.
Harley Eickmeier;RB/LB;Sr.
James Escamilla;OL/DL;Sr.
Jake Ingwersen;OL/DL;Sr.
Spotlight player
Dylan Vodicka is a dual-threat quarterback for the Scouts. He threw for 464 yards while rushing for 345 more as a junior. He also had nearly 65 tackles from his linebacker spot.
