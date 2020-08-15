C-2: Centennial

Mascot: Broncos
Class C-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 60
The coach
Evan Klanecky
At present school: 11th year
Career record: 69-30
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 23
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 1 (2018)
The schedule
A28;Superior;H
S4;Aquinas;
S11;Grand Island CC;A
S18;Malcolm;H
S25;Syracuse;A
O2;Bishop Neumann;H
O9;Wilber-Clatonia;H
O16;Lincoln Lutheran;A
O23;Yutan;A
District games in bold
Last season
Syracuse;W;48-7
Malcolm;W;35-12
Battle Creek;L;15-13
Sutton;L;43-35
Aquinas;L;35-0
North Bend Central;W;40-25
Shelby-Rising City;W;21-18
David City;W;33-14
Twin River;W;40-15
Doniphan-Trumbull;L;22-14
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 6
2018: 13
2017: 12
2016: 9
Season outlook
With experience returning at key spots, including the lines, Centennial is looking to get back into state title contention in Class C-2. The Broncos have four linemen returning, and several players picked up valuable reps as sophomores. Centennial will look to surround returning quarterback Cooper Gierhan with playmakers. Junior Mike Nisly is expected to take on a bigger role in the backfield as the Broncos look to replace Davon Brees. Carson Prochaska, Jayden Hartshorn, Sam Payne and Carson Fehlhafer bring starting experience and size to the offensive and defensive lines. Fehlhafer gives Centennial a dominant presence at nose guard after racking up 50 tackles as a sophomore. The defense also returns 6-foot-1 senior Will Saunders, a lockdown and speedy cornerback.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 6
Mike Nisly;RB/CB;5-9;165;Jr.
Ryan Payne;WR/DB;5-10;150;Jr.
Cooper Gierhan;QB/FS;6-1;200;Sr.
Will Saunders;WR/DB;6-1;175;Sr.
Jake Bargen;WR/DB;6-2;195;Jr.
Carson Prochaska;OL/DL;6-2;230;Jr.
Jayden Hartshorn;OL/LB;6-0;210;Jr.
Sam Payne;OL/DE;6-2;205;Jr.
Carson Fehlhafer;OL/DL;6-1;275;Jr.
Spotlight player
In his first year as a starter under center, Cooper Gierhan compiled 1,800 all-purpose yards as a junior. He's also a standout basketball player and track athlete.
