C-2: Centennial

With experience returning at key spots, including the lines, Centennial is looking to get back into state title contention in Class C-2. The Broncos have four linemen returning, and several players picked up valuable reps as sophomores. Centennial will look to surround returning quarterback Cooper Gierhan with playmakers. Junior Mike Nisly is expected to take on a bigger role in the backfield as the Broncos look to replace Davon Brees. Carson Prochaska, Jayden Hartshorn, Sam Payne and Carson Fehlhafer bring starting experience and size to the offensive and defensive lines. Fehlhafer gives Centennial a dominant presence at nose guard after racking up 50 tackles as a sophomore. The defense also returns 6-foot-1 senior Will Saunders, a lockdown and speedy cornerback.