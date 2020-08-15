C-2: Bishop Neumann

Last season

The 2020 season will present several chances for the Cavaliers to hit the reset button. They're playing down a class this year and have a new coach in Richard Evans. Neumann also must replace several key cogs from last year, including its quarterback, two leading rushers and top four tacklers. But Neumann has been known to regroup quickly in the past, and there are athletes in the program ready to step up. Spencer Wiese will likely see his role increase after rushing for 335 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries as a junior. Wiese (6-foot), Will Kavan (6-foot lineman) and Karson Sander (6-3 end and linebacker) give the Cavaliers a lot of size in key spots. Kolten Cada, a 6-4 senior, will likely get a look at quarterback after he served in a backup role last year. Cadin McGuigan, a 5-10 lineman, is one of the anchors on the defensive side of the ball. He finished with 48 tackles as a sophomore.