C-2: Bishop Neumann

Mascot: Cavaliers
Class C-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 67
The coach
Richard Evans
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 0-0
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 28
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 3 (1977, 2002, 2003)
The schedule
A28;Aquinas;H
S4;Norfolk Catholic;H
S11;Doniphan-Trumbull;A
S18;Tekamah-Herman;A
S25;Wilber-Clatonia;H
O2;Centennial;A
O9;Lincoln Lutheran;H
O16;Yutan;A
O23;Syracuse;A
District games in bold
Last season
Boys Town;W;42-15
Lincoln Lutheran;W;40-6
Fort Calhoun;W;42-13
Lincoln Christian;W;35-0
Columbus Lakeview;W;28-21
Columbus Scotus;L;34-33
Wahoo;L;23-6
Raymond Central;W;35-12
Wayne;L;14-10
Columbus Scotus;L;48-28
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 6
2018: 9
2017: 5
2016: 11
Season outlook
The 2020 season will present several chances for the Cavaliers to hit the reset button. They're playing down a class this year and have a new coach in Richard Evans. Neumann also must replace several key cogs from last year, including its quarterback, two leading rushers and top four tacklers. But Neumann has been known to regroup quickly in the past, and there are athletes in the program ready to step up. Spencer Wiese will likely see his role increase after rushing for 335 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries as a junior. Wiese (6-foot), Will Kavan (6-foot lineman) and Karson Sander (6-3 end and linebacker) give the Cavaliers a lot of size in key spots. Kolten Cada, a 6-4 senior, will likely get a look at quarterback after he served in a backup role last year. Cadin McGuigan, a 5-10 lineman, is one of the anchors on the defensive side of the ball. He finished with 48 tackles as a sophomore.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 5
Karson Sander;E/LB;6-3;Sr.
Will Kavan;OL/DL;6-0;Sr.
Spencer Wiese;RB/LB;6-0;Sr.
Samuel Vrana;OL/DL;5-9;Jr.
Cadin McGuigan;OL/DL;5-10;Jr.
Dawson Sabatka;RB/DB;5-7;Sr.
Seth Fairbanks;E/LB;5-9;Sr.
Spotlight player
Dawson Sabatka emerged as a playmaker on the defensive side of the ball in 2019, finishing with a team-high four interceptions and 30 tackles. He also had two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
