C-2: Aquinas

Mascot: Monarchs
Class C-2, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 62
The coach
Ron Mimick
At present school: 31st year
Career record: 305-119
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 28
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 8 (1980, 1993, 1994, 1997, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015)
The schedule
A28;Bishop Neumann;A
S4;Centennial;A
S11;Columbus Scotus;H
S18;Crofton;H
S25;Oakland-Craig;A
O2;Archbishop Bergan;H
O9;David City;A
O16;BRLD;H
O23;Tekamah-Herman;H
District games in bold
Last season
Columbus Scotus;L;27-19
Norfolk Catholic;W;14-3
Hartington CC;W;21-14
Ponca;W;49-6
Centennial;W;35-0
David City;W;20-0
North Bend Central;L;13-0
Twin River;W;83-14
Shelby-Rising City;W;41-6
Aquinas 27, Shelby-Rising City 0
St. Paul 25, Aquinas 10
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 8
2018: 7
2017: 8
2016: 8
Season outlook
Aquinas is in the state contender conversation every year, it seems. With 17 returning starters, 2020 is no different. The Monarchs will look to build on last year's 8-3 finish, and it starts up front with four returning starters, led by senior Josh Uhrmacher. Caleb Thege, an all-conference performer last year, returns at quarterback, and Kyle Napier and Keegan Lavicky are expected to help Thege lead the ground attack. The defense brings back a lot of experience. Rylan Chromy, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, anchors the defensive front. Aquinas will receive a boost with the return of linebacker Brett Kobza, who was hurt in 2019, but started as a sophomore. The schedule will be very challenging and it includes Class C-1 Columbus Scotus.
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 9
Kyle Napier;RB/DB;5-10;160;Sr.
Rylan Chromy;TE/DL;6-3;190;Sr.
Keegan Lavicky;RB/LB;5-10;170;Sr.
Brett Kobza;OL/LB;5-10;185;Sr.
Nolan Eller;OL/LB;5-10;170;Sr.
Josh Uhrmacher;OL/DL;6-1;190;Jr.
Riley Miller;OL/DL;6-1;190;Jr.
Paul Buresh;OL/DL;5-11;180;Jr.
Russell Brezina;OL/DL;6-0;195;Sr.
Rowdy Truksa;OL/DL;6-1;200;Jr.
Jaxon Ondracek;TE/DL;6-2;175;Jr.
Christopher Nickolite;RB/LB;5-10;150;Jr.
Caleb Thege;QB/LB;5-10;150;Jr.
Spotlight player
Kyle Napier is the go-to back in the Monarchs' Wing T attack. He was named a Class C-2 all-stater in 2019 and is also one of the team's top defenders from his DB spot.
