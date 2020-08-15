You have permission to edit this article.
C-2: Aquinas
C-2: Aquinas

Aquinas

Mascot: Monarchs

Class C-2, District 2

NSAA enrollment: 62

The coach

Ron Mimick

At present school: 31st year

Career record: 305-119

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 28

Last appearance: 2019

State titles: 8 (1980, 1993, 1994, 1997, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015)

The schedule

A28;Bishop Neumann;A

S4;Centennial;A

S11;Columbus Scotus;H

S18;Crofton;H

S25;Oakland-Craig;A

O2;Archbishop Bergan;H

O9;David City;A

O16;BRLD;H

O23;Tekamah-Herman;H

District games in bold

Last season

Columbus Scotus;L;27-19

Norfolk Catholic;W;14-3

Hartington CC;W;21-14

Ponca;W;49-6

Centennial;W;35-0

David City;W;20-0

North Bend Central;L;13-0

Twin River;W;83-14

Shelby-Rising City;W;41-6

Aquinas 27, Shelby-Rising City 0

St. Paul 25, Aquinas 10

Playoff games in bold

Wins tracker

2019: 8

2018: 7

2017: 8

2016: 8

Season outlook

Aquinas is in the state contender conversation every year, it seems. With 17 returning starters, 2020 is no different. The Monarchs will look to build on last year's 8-3 finish, and it starts up front with four returning starters, led by senior Josh Uhrmacher. Caleb Thege, an all-conference performer last year, returns at quarterback, and Kyle Napier and Keegan Lavicky are expected to help Thege lead the ground attack. The defense brings back a lot of experience. Rylan Chromy, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, anchors the defensive front. Aquinas will receive a boost with the return of linebacker Brett Kobza, who was hurt in 2019, but started as a sophomore. The schedule will be very challenging and it includes Class C-1 Columbus Scotus.

Returning starters

Offense: 8

Defense: 9

Kyle Napier;RB/DB;5-10;160;Sr.

Rylan Chromy;TE/DL;6-3;190;Sr.

Keegan Lavicky;RB/LB;5-10;170;Sr.

Brett Kobza;OL/LB;5-10;185;Sr.

Nolan Eller;OL/LB;5-10;170;Sr.

Josh Uhrmacher;OL/DL;6-1;190;Jr.

Riley Miller;OL/DL;6-1;190;Jr.

Paul Buresh;OL/DL;5-11;180;Jr.

Russell Brezina;OL/DL;6-0;195;Sr.

Rowdy Truksa;OL/DL;6-1;200;Jr.

Jaxon Ondracek;TE/DL;6-2;175;Jr.

Christopher Nickolite;RB/LB;5-10;150;Jr.

Caleb Thege;QB/LB;5-10;150;Jr.

Spotlight player

Kyle Napier is the go-to back in the Monarchs' Wing T attack. He was named a Class C-2 all-stater in 2019 and is also one of the team's top defenders from his DB spot.

