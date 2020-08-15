C-2: Aquinas

Last season

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Aquinas is in the state contender conversation every year, it seems. With 17 returning starters, 2020 is no different. The Monarchs will look to build on last year's 8-3 finish, and it starts up front with four returning starters, led by senior Josh Uhrmacher. Caleb Thege, an all-conference performer last year, returns at quarterback, and Kyle Napier and Keegan Lavicky are expected to help Thege lead the ground attack. The defense brings back a lot of experience. Rylan Chromy, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, anchors the defensive front. Aquinas will receive a boost with the return of linebacker Brett Kobza, who was hurt in 2019, but started as a sophomore. The schedule will be very challenging and it includes Class C-1 Columbus Scotus.