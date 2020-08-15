C-1: Wahoo

Mascot: Warriors
Class C-1, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 136
The coach
Chad Fox
At present school: 19th year
Career record: 129-53
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 24
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 1 (2019)
The schedule
A28;Columbus Scotus;H
S4;Adams Central;H
S11;Boys Town;A
S18;Milford;A
S25;Platteview;H
O2;Louisville;A
O9;Ashland-Greenwood;H
O16;Raymond Central;A
O23;Malcolm;H
District games in bold
Last season
Wayne;W;47-0
Nebraska City;W;70-7
Aurora;W;28-6
Platteview;W;61-0
West Point-Beemer;W;54-7
Raymond Central;W;47-0
Bishop Neumann;W;23-6
Columbus Lakeview;W;69-14
Columbus Scotus;W;49-0
Boys Town;W;56-0
Columbus Scotus;W;49-7
Wayne;W;21-7
Pierce;W;38-0
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 13
2018: 10
2017: 10
2016: 9
Season outlook
Behind a dominant defense and an offense loaded with playmakers, Wahoo capped a perfect 2019 with its first state championship. Now the Warriors aim for back-to-back titles, but it will require a new look. Wahoo returns only five starters, but there is still plenty of talent in the cupboard. Colin Ludvick, who shared time with all-stater Trevin Luben last year, will be the go-to back after rushing for 963 yards as a sophomore. The team's top receiver from last year, Cooper Hancock, also is back. Wahoo must find a new starting quarterback, and senior Tate Nelson and sophomore Owen Hancock are among the players that will be competing at that spot. The defense must replace nine starters, but Grant Kolterman is a good starting point in the reloading process. He was an all-stater at linebacker last year. Defensive back Sebastian Lausterer is among a large number of seniors who will look to take advantage of their turn in a strong Warrior program.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 2
Cooper Hancock;WR/LB;5-9;175;Sr.
Grant Kolterman;RB/LB;5-11;210;Sr.
Brody Specht;OL/DL;6-1;225;Sr.
Justin Nuckolls;OL/DL;6-3;210;Sr.
Spotlight player
Grant Kolterman emerged as one of the state's top disruptive defenders last year. He finished second on the team with 119 tackles, including 10 sacks. He also forced four fumbles, recovered four fumbles and blocked two kicks.
