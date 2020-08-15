C-1: Wahoo

Last season

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Behind a dominant defense and an offense loaded with playmakers, Wahoo capped a perfect 2019 with its first state championship. Now the Warriors aim for back-to-back titles, but it will require a new look. Wahoo returns only five starters, but there is still plenty of talent in the cupboard. Colin Ludvick, who shared time with all-stater Trevin Luben last year, will be the go-to back after rushing for 963 yards as a sophomore. The team's top receiver from last year, Cooper Hancock, also is back. Wahoo must find a new starting quarterback, and senior Tate Nelson and sophomore Owen Hancock are among the players that will be competing at that spot. The defense must replace nine starters, but Grant Kolterman is a good starting point in the reloading process. He was an all-stater at linebacker last year. Defensive back Sebastian Lausterer is among a large number of seniors who will look to take advantage of their turn in a strong Warrior program.