C-1: Raymond Central
C-1: Raymond Central

Raymond Central

Mascot: Mustangs

Class C-1, District 2

NSAA enrollment: 86

The coach

Wade Houchin

At present school: 3rd year

Career record: 4-14

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 10

Last appearance: 2013

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Fillmore Central;H

S4;Falls City;A

S11;Schuyler;H

S18;Fort Calhoun;A

S25;Ashland-Greenwood;H

O2;Platteview;A

O9;Malcolm;A

O16;Wahoo;H

O23;Louisville;A

District games in bold

Last season

DC West;W;46-8

Falls City;L;24-23

Louisville;W;6-0

Nebraska City;L;34-28

Columbus Scotus;L;35-14

Wahoo;L;47-0

Hastings SC;L;21-20

Bishop Neumann;L;35-12

Columbus Lakeview;L;48-21

Wins tracker

2019: 2

2018: 2

2017: 1

2016: 3

Season outlook

With a nice collection of experienced players coming back, Raymond Central is optimistic about improving on a 2-7 mark. Last year's team was hit hard with season-ending injuries to key players, and many freshmen and sophomores had to step into bigger roles. Seniors Michael Potter, Mitch Albrecht, Scott Tvrdy and Lucas Buresh will be looked at to lead the way. Meanwhile, junior Connor Kreikemeier threw for 861 yards and rushed for 651 last year, and the Mustangs will look to take advantage of his athletic ability. Raymond Central's top receiver from last year, Travis Nelson, also returns. Most of the Mustangs' defensive starters are expected to return, including Potter (76 tackles) and Kreikemeier (64 tackles).

Returning starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 8

Michael Potter;OL/LB;5-10;200;Sr.

Mitch Albrecht;RB/LB;5-10;140;Sr.

Scott Tvrdy;OL/DL;6-2;260;Sr.

Conner Kreikemeier;ATH/LB;5-8;165;Jr.

Travis Nelson;WR/DB;5-6;145;Jr.

Logan Bryce;RB/LB;5-5;150;Jr.

Lucas Buresh;WR/DB;6-0;175;Sr.

Andrew Otto;WR/DB;6-3;165;Jr.

Mason KreikemeierRB/LB;5-9;160;So.

Spotlight player

With Michael Potter, the Mustangs return their top tackler from last season. The linebacker finished with 76 stops, while adding a pair of interceptions. "He is our 'glue guy' and is a leader on both sides of the ball," Houchin said.

