C-1: Raymond Central

With a nice collection of experienced players coming back, Raymond Central is optimistic about improving on a 2-7 mark. Last year's team was hit hard with season-ending injuries to key players, and many freshmen and sophomores had to step into bigger roles. Seniors Michael Potter, Mitch Albrecht, Scott Tvrdy and Lucas Buresh will be looked at to lead the way. Meanwhile, junior Connor Kreikemeier threw for 861 yards and rushed for 651 last year, and the Mustangs will look to take advantage of his athletic ability. Raymond Central's top receiver from last year, Travis Nelson, also returns. Most of the Mustangs' defensive starters are expected to return, including Potter (76 tackles) and Kreikemeier (64 tackles).