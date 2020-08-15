You have permission to edit this article.
C-1: Nebraska City
Mascot: Pioneers

Class C-1, District 1

NSAA enrollment: 163

The coach

Dan Hempel

At present school: 4th year

Career record: 9-18

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 8

Last appearance: 2003

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Schuyler;H

S4;Louisville;H

S11;Omaha Concordia;A

S18;Platteview:H

S25;Milford;H

O2;Fairbury;A

O9;Auburn;A

O16;Falls City;H

O23;Lincoln Christian;A

District games in bold

Last season

Schuyler;W;35-12

Wahoo;L;70-7

Platteview;L;42-0

Raymond Central;W;34-28

Lincoln Lutheran;L;62-20

Auburn;W;37-22

Falls City;W;42-15

Ashland-Greenwood;L;53-13

Lincoln Christian;W;51-41

Wins tracker

2019: 5

2018: 4

2017: 0

2016: 3

Season outlook

Nebraska City won three of its final four games in 2019, building some momentum for the 2020 campaign. The Pioneers, however, must replace some critical performers from that squad, including Jordan Williams, who threw for 1,722 yards and 21 touchdowns, and Eli Southard, who caught 34 passes for 748 yards. MJ Nelson, who caught 12 passes for 360 yards last year, will likely take over at quarterback. He's one of the Pioneers' top athletes. He'll have some experienced targets back, including tight end Braden Thompson and wideout Riley Wehling. The Pioneers do have some size up front to work with, including Wyatt Roberts (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) and Colby Hoback (6-4, 290). Nelson also gives the Pioneers experience in the defensive secondary. He had 52 tackles last year. Linebackers Landon Adams and Brexton Roberts are expected to be leaned on more, too.

Returning starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 7

MJ Nelson;QB/S;6-0;180;Jr.

Braden Thompson;TE/LB;6-3;220;Jr.

Wyatt Roberts;OL/DL;6-3;305;Sr.

Colby Hoback;OL/DL;6-4;290;Sr.

Riley Wehling;WR/CB;5-8;160;Sr.

Landon Adams;RB/LB;5-11;205;Sr.

Brexton Roberts;LB;5-10;185;Jr.

Michael Dia;OL/DL;5-9;220;Jr.

Spotlight player

Braden Thompson is an impact player on both sides of the ball. He caught 29 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns as a junior while making 38 stops from his linebacker spot.

