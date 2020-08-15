C-1: Nebraska City

Last season

Nebraska City won three of its final four games in 2019, building some momentum for the 2020 campaign. The Pioneers, however, must replace some critical performers from that squad, including Jordan Williams, who threw for 1,722 yards and 21 touchdowns, and Eli Southard, who caught 34 passes for 748 yards. MJ Nelson, who caught 12 passes for 360 yards last year, will likely take over at quarterback. He's one of the Pioneers' top athletes. He'll have some experienced targets back, including tight end Braden Thompson and wideout Riley Wehling. The Pioneers do have some size up front to work with, including Wyatt Roberts (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) and Colby Hoback (6-4, 290). Nelson also gives the Pioneers experience in the defensive secondary. He had 52 tackles last year. Linebackers Landon Adams and Brexton Roberts are expected to be leaned on more, too.