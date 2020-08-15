C-1: Milford

Mascot: Eagles
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 83
The coach
Marty Hingst
At present school: 42nd year
Career record: 264-174-2
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 15
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 2 (1995, 1996)
The schedule
A28;Malcolm;A
S4;Ashland-Greenwood;H
S11;Fillmore Central;A
S18;Wahoo;H
S25;Nebraska City;A
O2;Auburn;H
O9;Falls City;A
O16;Lincoln Christian;H
O23;Fairbury;H
District games in bold
Last season
Falls City;L;17-6
Adams Central;L;42-14
Auburn;W;34-20
Lincoln Lutheran;W;27-21
Central City;W;35-19
Fairbury;L;27-13
Fillmore Central;W;28-0
Aurora;L;21-0
Doniphan-Trumbull;L;34-8
Wins tracker
2019: 4
2018: 5
2017: 4
2016: 2
Season outlook
The Eagles will seek to take the next step behind the strength of its offensive and defensive lines. Milford returns five starters on the offensive line, including Nick Beel, a team leader. Isaac Yeackley returns under center after totaling 800 all-purpose yards as a junior. The Eagles must find new players to step up at running back. Cabe Schluckebier and Chase Nitzsche are among the players ready to take on bigger roles in the offensive backfield. Defensively, the Eagles return three of their top five tacklers in Bryce Jakub, Kalub Miller and Yeackley. The defensive line returns four starters. "If players keep up with their weightroom work … we think we've got a chance to show quite a bit of improvement," longtime coach Marty Hingst said. The schedule will have some early challenges (Ashland-Greenwood and Wahoo both come to Milford).
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 7
Nick kBeel;OL/DT;6-4;245;Sr.
Isaac Yeackley;QB/S;6-0;175;Sr.
Camden Springer;QB/CB;5-9;159;Jr.
Bryce Jakub;WR/S;5-9;170;Sr.
Seth Stutzman;TE/DE;6-5;225;Jr.
Colton Hauder;OL/DT;6-2;245;Jr.
Lorenzo Temple;OL/DL;6-1;240;Sr.
Kamaree Winston;OL/DL;6-0;255;Sr.
Kaleb Miller;OL/DE;6-0;205;Sr.
Spotlight player
Bryce Jakub was Isaac Yeackley's top target last year, recording nearly 500 receiving yards.
