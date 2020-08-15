C-1: Milford

Last season

Wins tracker

Season outlook

The Eagles will seek to take the next step behind the strength of its offensive and defensive lines. Milford returns five starters on the offensive line, including Nick Beel, a team leader. Isaac Yeackley returns under center after totaling 800 all-purpose yards as a junior. The Eagles must find new players to step up at running back. Cabe Schluckebier and Chase Nitzsche are among the players ready to take on bigger roles in the offensive backfield. Defensively, the Eagles return three of their top five tacklers in Bryce Jakub, Kalub Miller and Yeackley. The defensive line returns four starters. "If players keep up with their weightroom work … we think we've got a chance to show quite a bit of improvement," longtime coach Marty Hingst said. The schedule will have some early challenges (Ashland-Greenwood and Wahoo both come to Milford).