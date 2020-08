C-1: Malcolm

Last season

Malcolm must replace some important pieces from last year's 4-5 team, but many familiar faces return, including Malcolm Saltzman, the Clippers' quarterback. Malcolm must replace Dylan Zoucha, last year's leading rusher, but several ball carriers return, including Gavin Zoucha, Dylan's younger brother. Katon Thomas is another tailback option that received many carries a season ago. The defense returns much of its back seven, including linebackers Thomas, Zoucha and Lucas Christensen. Defensive back Hayden Frank is back after playing as a freshman a year ago. The Clippers will make the move up to Class C-1 this year, so the schedule will have a new look.