C-1: FIllmore Central

Mascot: Panthers
Class C-1, District 6
NSAA enrollment: 75
The coach
Gabe Eberhardt
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 46-49
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 8
Last appearance: 2014
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Raymond Central;A
S4;Syracuse;A
S11;Milford;H
S18;Fairbury;H
S25;St. Paul;A
O2;Superior;H
O9;Wood River-Shelton;H
O16;Central City;A
O23;Adams Central;H
District games in bold
Last season
Columbus Lakeview;L;55-6
Holdrege;W;28-21
Sandy Creek;W;18-13
Minden;L;14-0
Superior;W;33-7
Aurora;L;46-0
Milford;L;28-0
Central City;L;49-0
Fairbury;L-48-6
Wins tracker
2019: 3
2018: 1
2017: 1
2016: 3
Season outlook
Fillmore Central will seek to turn things around under first-year coach Gabe Eberhardt, who had a successful run at Wilcox-Hildreth. He'll have some nice pieces to work with, including Jake Stoner, who brings a lot of athleticism and versatility to the field. The Panthers return four starters on the offensive line, including the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Connor Asche. Keegan Theobald played as a freshman last year and could give Fillmore Central some reps at quarterback. The defense must replace the Tatro twins, but returns eight starters, including linebacker Koby Head, who led the Panthers with 100 tackles last year. Asche grew into an impact player up front, finishing with 46 tackles, including 11 for losses. Safety Aidan Trowbridge gives the Panthers an experienced player in the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 8
Jake Stoner;RB/LB;5-9;170;Sr.
Connor Asche;OL/DL;6-5;265;Sr.
Parker Ulrich;RB/LB;5-8;170;Sr.
Koby Head;TE/LB;5-11;180;Sr.
Demetrio Marciel;WR/CB;6-0;140;Sr.
Carson Adams;OL/DE;6-1;200;Jr.
Keegan Theobald;QB/CB;6-0;150;So.
Gunner Gewecke;OL/DL;5-10;230;Sr.
Thomas Barnes;OL/DE;6-0;200;Jr.
Spotlight player
Jake Stoner rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year, but he's also a threat as a passer after throwing for 449 yards. He has a quick burst and does a great job following his blockers.
