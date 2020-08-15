C-1: FIllmore Central

You have permission to edit this article.
Fillmore Central

Mascot: Panthers

Class C-1, District 6

NSAA enrollment: 75

The coach

Gabe Eberhardt

At present school: 1st year

Career record: 46-49

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 8

Last appearance: 2014

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Raymond Central;A

S4;Syracuse;A

S11;Milford;H

S18;Fairbury;H

S25;St. Paul;A

O2;Superior;H

O9;Wood River-Shelton;H

O16;Central City;A

O23;Adams Central;H

District games in bold

Last season

Columbus Lakeview;L;55-6

Holdrege;W;28-21

Sandy Creek;W;18-13

Minden;L;14-0

Superior;W;33-7

Aurora;L;46-0

Milford;L;28-0

Central City;L;49-0

Fairbury;L-48-6

Wins tracker

2019: 3

2018: 1

2017: 1

2016: 3

Season outlook

Fillmore Central will seek to turn things around under first-year coach Gabe Eberhardt, who had a successful run at Wilcox-Hildreth. He'll have some nice pieces to work with, including Jake Stoner, who brings a lot of athleticism and versatility to the field. The Panthers return four starters on the offensive line, including the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Connor Asche. Keegan Theobald played as a freshman last year and could give Fillmore Central some reps at quarterback. The defense must replace the Tatro twins, but returns eight starters, including linebacker Koby Head, who led the Panthers with 100 tackles last year. Asche grew into an impact player up front, finishing with 46 tackles, including 11 for losses. Safety Aidan Trowbridge gives the Panthers an experienced player in the secondary.

Returning starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 8

Jake Stoner;RB/LB;5-9;170;Sr.

Connor Asche;OL/DL;6-5;265;Sr.

Parker Ulrich;RB/LB;5-8;170;Sr.

Koby Head;TE/LB;5-11;180;Sr.

Demetrio Marciel;WR/CB;6-0;140;Sr.

Carson Adams;OL/DE;6-1;200;Jr.

Keegan Theobald;QB/CB;6-0;150;So.

Gunner Gewecke;OL/DL;5-10;230;Sr.

Thomas Barnes;OL/DE;6-0;200;Jr.

Spotlight player

Jake Stoner rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year, but he's also a threat as a passer after throwing for 449 yards. He has a quick burst and does a great job following his blockers.

