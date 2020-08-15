C-1: FIllmore Central

Last season

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Fillmore Central will seek to turn things around under first-year coach Gabe Eberhardt, who had a successful run at Wilcox-Hildreth. He'll have some nice pieces to work with, including Jake Stoner, who brings a lot of athleticism and versatility to the field. The Panthers return four starters on the offensive line, including the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Connor Asche. Keegan Theobald played as a freshman last year and could give Fillmore Central some reps at quarterback. The defense must replace the Tatro twins, but returns eight starters, including linebacker Koby Head, who led the Panthers with 100 tackles last year. Asche grew into an impact player up front, finishing with 46 tackles, including 11 for losses. Safety Aidan Trowbridge gives the Panthers an experienced player in the secondary.