C-1: Falls City

Falls City must replace some skill-position contributors from last year's squad, but the Tigers have a good starting point in their offensive line. The unit returns all five starters, including 6-foot-5 junior Jaden Nolte, who was an all-district performer as a freshman and sophomore. Jaxon Lunsford (6-0, 235 pounds), Thomas Fields (6-2, 220) and Tyler Uhri (6-4, 225) also bring plenty of size up front. Leighton Vice and Drake Butler are the team's top returning rushers, but Falls City must find a new quarterback. There is experience returning on defense, starting with Butler, who led the team in tackles as a sophomore. The Tigers also have some good sophomores — including lineman Stephen Fields, lineman Kellen McAfee and RB/DB Jaxyn Strauss — ready to take on bigger roles.