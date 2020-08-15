C-1: Falls City

Mascot: Tigers
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 99
The coach
Darin Fritz
At present school: 9th year
Career record: 47-29
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2015
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Platteview;H
S4;Raymond Central;H
S11;Malcolm;A
S18;Louisville;H
S25;Fairbury;A
O2;Lincoln Christian;A
O9;Milford;H
O16;Nebraska City;A
O23;Auburn;A
District games in bold
Last season
Milford;W;17-6
Raymond Central;W;24-23
Syracuse;W;44-8
Fairbury;L;28-7
Lincoln Christian;L;39-16
Ashland-Greenwood;L;38-7
Nebraska City;L;42-15
Lincoln Lutheran;L;31-16
Auburn;L;15-10
Wins tracker
2019: 3
2018: 2
2017: 9
2016: 8
Season outlook
Falls City must replace some skill-position contributors from last year's squad, but the Tigers have a good starting point in their offensive line. The unit returns all five starters, including 6-foot-5 junior Jaden Nolte, who was an all-district performer as a freshman and sophomore. Jaxon Lunsford (6-0, 235 pounds), Thomas Fields (6-2, 220) and Tyler Uhri (6-4, 225) also bring plenty of size up front. Leighton Vice and Drake Butler are the team's top returning rushers, but Falls City must find a new quarterback. There is experience returning on defense, starting with Butler, who led the team in tackles as a sophomore. The Tigers also have some good sophomores — including lineman Stephen Fields, lineman Kellen McAfee and RB/DB Jaxyn Strauss — ready to take on bigger roles.
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 7
Jaden Nolte;OL/DL;6-5;180;Jr.
Thomas Fields;OL/DL;6-2;220;Jr.
Jayden Kriefels;WR/DB;5-10;170;Sr.
Leighton Vice;RB/DB;6-0;185;Sr.
Drake Butler;RB/DB;6-0;170;Sr.
Jace Heckenlively;WR/DB;5-9;175;Sr.
Tyler Uhri;OL/DL;6-4;225;Sr.
Jaxon Lunsford;OL/DL;6-0;235;Sr.
Mick Craine;OL/DL;5-10;210;Sr.
Spotlight player
Running back and linebacker Jaxon Lunsford is back for the Tigers after missing most of last season because of injury. "We missed his physicality as well as his toughness and leadership," Fritz said.
