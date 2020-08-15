C-1: Fairbury

Mascot: Jeffs
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 102
The coach
Matt Edson
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 5-4
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 7
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Minden;H
S4;Superior;A
S11;Sutton;H
S18;Fillmore Central;A
S25;Falls City;H
O2;Nebraska City;H
O9;Lincoln Christian;A
O16;Auburn;H
O23;Milford;A
District games in bold
Last season
Auburn;W;14-14
Beloit (Kan.);L;36-27
Ashland-Greenwood;L;40-0
Falls City;W;28-7
Aurora;L;39-0
Milford;W;27-13
Central City;L;36-29
Sandy Creek;W;21-7
Fillmore Central;W;48-6
Wins tracker
2019: 5
2018: 3
2017: 9
2016: 8
Season outlook
The Jeffs lose a big senior class that contributed to 17 wins over three seasons. However, Fairbury returns several starters on both sides of the ball, and many others are ready to step into bigger roles. The team's strength is in the trenches. Fairbury returns four starters on the offensive line, including Domenic Hyson, a two-year starter. They'll be blocking for Brody Kroll, who rushed for 548 yards while sharing time with Seth Firmanik last year. Zane Grizzle, who played at fullback last year, will likely get a crack at quarterback. Josh Robertson will look to step up at wide receiver. The defense must replace some contributors from last year's 5-4 team. Kazz Hyson finished with 40 tackles as a sophomore and is one of the top returners on the defensive line. Robertson and Grizzle are returning starters in the secondary, and Rorik Blatny adds experience up front.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 7
Josh Robertson;WR/CB;5-10;150;Sr.
Zane Grizzle;QB/S;6-1;180;Jr.
Andrew Novotny;TE/LB;6-2;165;Sr.
Brody Kroll;RB/LB;5-8;160;Sr.
Rorik Blatny;OL/DL;6-5;258;Jr.
Kazz Hyson;OL/DL;5-11;260;Jr.
Domenic Hyson;OL/LB;6-0;195;Jr.
Spotlight player
Brody Kroll will be the go-to back this year, but he's also a threat in the passing game after catching 10 passes for 184 yards last year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!