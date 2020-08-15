You have permission to edit this article.
C-1: Fairbury
C-1: Fairbury

Fairbury

Mascot: Jeffs

Class C-1, District 1

NSAA enrollment: 102

The coach

Matt Edson

At present school: 2nd year

Career record: 5-4

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 7

Last appearance: 2017

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Minden;H

S4;Superior;A

S11;Sutton;H

S18;Fillmore Central;A

S25;Falls City;H

O2;Nebraska City;H

O9;Lincoln Christian;A

O16;Auburn;H

O23;Milford;A

District games in bold

Last season

Auburn;W;14-14

Beloit (Kan.);L;36-27

Ashland-Greenwood;L;40-0

Falls City;W;28-7

Aurora;L;39-0

Milford;W;27-13

Central City;L;36-29

Sandy Creek;W;21-7

Fillmore Central;W;48-6

Wins tracker

2019: 5

2018: 3

2017: 9

2016: 8

Season outlook

The Jeffs lose a big senior class that contributed to 17 wins over three seasons. However, Fairbury returns several starters on both sides of the ball, and many others are ready to step into bigger roles. The team's strength is in the trenches. Fairbury returns four starters on the offensive line, including Domenic Hyson, a two-year starter. They'll be blocking for Brody Kroll, who rushed for 548 yards while sharing time with Seth Firmanik last year. Zane Grizzle, who played at fullback last year, will likely get a crack at quarterback. Josh Robertson will look to step up at wide receiver. The defense must replace some contributors from last year's 5-4 team. Kazz Hyson finished with 40 tackles as a sophomore and is one of the top returners on the defensive line. Robertson and Grizzle are returning starters in the secondary, and Rorik Blatny adds experience up front.

Returning starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 7

Josh Robertson;WR/CB;5-10;150;Sr.

Zane Grizzle;QB/S;6-1;180;Jr.

Andrew Novotny;TE/LB;6-2;165;Sr.

Brody Kroll;RB/LB;5-8;160;Sr.

Rorik Blatny;OL/DL;6-5;258;Jr.

Kazz Hyson;OL/DL;5-11;260;Jr.

Domenic Hyson;OL/LB;6-0;195;Jr.

Spotlight player

Brody Kroll will be the go-to back this year, but he's also a threat in the passing game after catching 10 passes for 184 yards last year.

