C-1: Fairbury

The Jeffs lose a big senior class that contributed to 17 wins over three seasons. However, Fairbury returns several starters on both sides of the ball, and many others are ready to step into bigger roles. The team's strength is in the trenches. Fairbury returns four starters on the offensive line, including Domenic Hyson, a two-year starter. They'll be blocking for Brody Kroll, who rushed for 548 yards while sharing time with Seth Firmanik last year. Zane Grizzle, who played at fullback last year, will likely get a crack at quarterback. Josh Robertson will look to step up at wide receiver. The defense must replace some contributors from last year's 5-4 team. Kazz Hyson finished with 40 tackles as a sophomore and is one of the top returners on the defensive line. Robertson and Grizzle are returning starters in the secondary, and Rorik Blatny adds experience up front.