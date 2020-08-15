C-1: Auburn

Mascot: Bulldogs
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 105
The coach
Tony Janssen
At present school: 6th year
Career record: 25-22
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 16
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (2006)
The schedule
A28;Ashland-Greenwood;A
S4;Fort Calhoun;H
S11;Platteview;A
S18;DC West;H
S25;Lincoln Christian;H
O2;Milford;A
O9;Nebraska City;H
O16;Fairbury;A
O23;Falls City;H
District games in bold
Last season
Fairbury;L;14-12
Fort Calhoun;L;20-13
Milford;L;34-20
Omaha Concordia;W;63-14
Ashland-Greenwood;L;42-0
Nebraska City;L;37-22
Lincoln Lutheran;L;20-7
Lincoln Christian;W;29-17
Falls City;W;15-10
Wins tracker
2019: 3
2018: 8
2017: 8
2016: 3
Season outlook
With 10 starters returning on each side of the ball, there is a lot of excitement in an Auburn program looking to bounce back from a 3-6 season. Brody Darnell will be a two-year starter at quarterback, and he'll have some familiar skill-position assets around him, including wide receiver Connor Clark (23 catches for 347 yards last year) and Ryan Dixon (71 carries for 404 yards and four touchdowns; 16 catches for 161 yards). Several linemen return, including all-state basketball player Cam Binder. Auburn's defense played very well at times last year and has a pair of playmakers in the secondary in Darnell and Clark, who combined for six interceptions in 2019. Dixon, who can play linebacker or defensive back, racked up 80 tackles a year ago.
Returning starters
Offense: 10
Defense: 10
Brody Darnell;QB/DB;6-0;170;Sr.
Connor Clark;WR/DB;6-0;165;Sr.
Cam Binder;OL/LB;6-0;190;Sr.
Ryan Dixon;RB/DB;6-1;180;Jr.
Stetson Neiman;OL/DL;6-1;190;Jr.
Ryan Binder;WR/DB;5-11;145;Jr.
Hunter Koppelmann;OL/DL;6-0;185;Jr.
Blake Allen;TE/LB;6-1;185;So.
Austin Lavigne;OL/LB;6-3;195;So.
Wyatt Rowell;OL/DL;6-1;185;So.
Turner Arban;RB/DL;5-8;170;Sr.
Spotlight player
Senior Brody Darnell returns under center for the Bulldogs. The dual-threat quarterback passed for 456 yards and rushed for 542 last season. He also is the team's best kick/punt returner, and he kicks field goals, too.
