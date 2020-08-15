You have permission to edit this article.
C-1: Auburn
C-1: Auburn

Auburn.jpg

Mascot: Bulldogs

Class C-1, District 1

NSAA enrollment: 105

The coach

Tony Janssen

At present school: 6th year

Career record: 25-22

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 16

Last appearance: 2018

State titles: 1 (2006)

The schedule

A28;Ashland-Greenwood;A

S4;Fort Calhoun;H

S11;Platteview;A

S18;DC West;H

S25;Lincoln Christian;H

O2;Milford;A

O9;Nebraska City;H

O16;Fairbury;A

O23;Falls City;H

District games in bold

Last season

Fairbury;L;14-12

Fort Calhoun;L;20-13

Milford;L;34-20

Omaha Concordia;W;63-14

Ashland-Greenwood;L;42-0

Nebraska City;L;37-22

Lincoln Lutheran;L;20-7

Lincoln Christian;W;29-17

Falls City;W;15-10

Wins tracker

2019: 3

2018: 8

2017: 8

2016: 3

Season outlook

With 10 starters returning on each side of the ball, there is a lot of excitement in an Auburn program looking to bounce back from a 3-6 season. Brody Darnell will be a two-year starter at quarterback, and he'll have some familiar skill-position assets around him, including wide receiver Connor Clark (23 catches for 347 yards last year) and Ryan Dixon (71 carries for 404 yards and four touchdowns; 16 catches for 161 yards). Several linemen return, including all-state basketball player Cam Binder. Auburn's defense played very well at times last year and has a pair of playmakers in the secondary in Darnell and Clark, who combined for six interceptions in 2019. Dixon, who can play linebacker or defensive back, racked up 80 tackles a year ago.

Returning starters

Offense: 10

Defense: 10

Brody Darnell;QB/DB;6-0;170;Sr.

Connor Clark;WR/DB;6-0;165;Sr.

Cam Binder;OL/LB;6-0;190;Sr.

Ryan Dixon;RB/DB;6-1;180;Jr.

Stetson Neiman;OL/DL;6-1;190;Jr.

Ryan Binder;WR/DB;5-11;145;Jr.

Hunter Koppelmann;OL/DL;6-0;185;Jr.

Blake Allen;TE/LB;6-1;185;So.

Austin Lavigne;OL/LB;6-3;195;So.

Wyatt Rowell;OL/DL;6-1;185;So.

Turner Arban;RB/DL;5-8;170;Sr.

Spotlight player

Senior Brody Darnell returns under center for the Bulldogs. The dual-threat quarterback passed for 456 yards and rushed for 542 last season. He also is the team's best kick/punt returner, and he kicks field goals, too.

