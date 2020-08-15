C-1: Auburn

Last season

Wins tracker

Season outlook

With 10 starters returning on each side of the ball, there is a lot of excitement in an Auburn program looking to bounce back from a 3-6 season. Brody Darnell will be a two-year starter at quarterback, and he'll have some familiar skill-position assets around him, including wide receiver Connor Clark (23 catches for 347 yards last year) and Ryan Dixon (71 carries for 404 yards and four touchdowns; 16 catches for 161 yards). Several linemen return, including all-state basketball player Cam Binder. Auburn's defense played very well at times last year and has a pair of playmakers in the secondary in Darnell and Clark, who combined for six interceptions in 2019. Dixon, who can play linebacker or defensive back, racked up 80 tackles a year ago.