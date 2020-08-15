C-1: Ashland-Greenwood

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Ashland-Greenwood had 16 seniors play significant minutes last year, including QB Hunter Washburn, RB/LB Bryce Kitrell and DL Jacob Ludwig. There are some big spots to fill, but the Bluejays believe they have the talent to make another deep playoff run. Cale Jacobsen is one of the top athletes in the state, and Lane Zimmerman, Brody Maack and Caleb Juedes are among the players ready for bigger roles at wide receiver. The Bluejays could receive a big boost from Matthew Schuster, a transfer who rushed for more than 1,600 yards the past two seasons at Cozad. Though Ashland-Greenwood was a senior-laden team last year, several younger players picked up valuable reps. Chase Craven, who has started, and Jaxson Hamm are among the players who could see much bigger roles on the offensive and defensive lines. Shane Allington, who plays tight end and linebacker, also looks to take on an expanded role after being limited by injury in 2019.