C-1: Ashland-Greenwood

Mascot: Bluejays
Class C-1, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 104
The coach
Ryan Thompson
At present school: 13th year
Career record: 86-45
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 11
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Auburn;H
S4;Milford;A
S11;Arlington;H
S18;Wayne;A
O2;Malcolm;H
O9;Wahoo;A
O16;Louisville;H
O23;Platteview;A
District games in bold
Last season
Fort Calhoun;W;37-14
Platteview;W;28-7
Fairbury;W;40-0
Boys Town;46-14
Auburn;42-0
Falls City;W;38-7
Lincoln Christian;W;57-34
Nebraska City;W;53-13
Lincoln Lutheran;W;41-19
Cozad;W;54-13
Wayne;L;28-13
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 10
2018: 8
2017: 3
2016: 4
Season outlook
Ashland-Greenwood had 16 seniors play significant minutes last year, including QB Hunter Washburn, RB/LB Bryce Kitrell and DL Jacob Ludwig. There are some big spots to fill, but the Bluejays believe they have the talent to make another deep playoff run. Cale Jacobsen is one of the top athletes in the state, and Lane Zimmerman, Brody Maack and Caleb Juedes are among the players ready for bigger roles at wide receiver. The Bluejays could receive a big boost from Matthew Schuster, a transfer who rushed for more than 1,600 yards the past two seasons at Cozad. Though Ashland-Greenwood was a senior-laden team last year, several younger players picked up valuable reps. Chase Craven, who has started, and Jaxson Hamm are among the players who could see much bigger roles on the offensive and defensive lines. Shane Allington, who plays tight end and linebacker, also looks to take on an expanded role after being limited by injury in 2019.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 3
Cale Jacobsen;QB/DB;6-3;190;Jr.
Lane Zimmerman;WR/DB;6-0;180;Sr.
Braxton Mech;OL/DL;6-0;290;Jr.
Riley Kasuske;OL/DL;5-11;235;Jr.
Braxton Buck;OL/DL;5-8;225;Fr.
Spotlight player
Cale Jacobsen is one of the state's top basketball players. He's also a standout athlete on the football field and will slide over to quarterback after recording 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore.
