Mascot: Mustangs

Class C-2, District 5

NSAA enrollment: 53

The coach

Steve Ramer

At present school: 10th year

Career record: 148-69

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 20

Last appearance: 2018

State titles: 1 (1988)

The schedule

A30;North Platte SP;A

S6;Wilber-Clatonia;H

S13;Freeman;A

S20;Centennial;H

S27;Doniphan-Trumbull;A

O4;Kearney Catholic;H

O11;Sandy Creek;H

O18;Superior;A

O25;Hastings SC;H

District games in bold

Last season

North Platte SP;W;50-7

Wilber-Clatonia;W;38-0

Freeman;W;40-0

Centennial;L;41-22

Doniphan-Trumbull;W;38-0

Kearney Catholic;W;36-0

Sandy Creek;W;62-0

Superior;W;60-6

Hastings SC;W;54-0

Battle Creek;W;22-7

Aquinas;W;46-21

Norfolk Catholic;L;50-28

Playoff game in bold

Wins tracker

2018: 10

2017: 7

2016: 6

2015: 9

Season outlook

Sutton rolled to 10 wins last year behind a potent rushing attack. Leading the way was Brett Simonsen, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards. Simonsen graduated, but the Mustangs return some strong skill position players. Jackson Perrian returns under center after throwing for 930 yards and rushing for 1,200 yards. Cade Wiseman, a speedster, could slide over to quarterback so the Mustangs can take advantage of their top two playmakers. The offensive and defensive lines may be the strength of this team. Leading the the way is Braden Peterworth and Jarvis Smith. Senior Eli Skalka (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) is expected to step into a starting spot, as well. Sutton must replace some key players on defense, including Jacob Rogers, who had 88 tackles last year.

Returning starters

Offense: 4

Defense: 4

Braden Peterworth;OL/DL;6-4;300;Sr.

Jackson Perrian;RB/DB;6-0;200;Sr.

Jarvis Smith;OL/DL;6-1;245;Sr.

Cory Carlson;RB/LB;5-9;170;Sr.

Mauro Bautista;WR/LB;6-1;180;Sr.

Cade Wiseman;QB/DB;5-19;160;Jr.

Dawson Nunnenkamp;LB/WR;6-0;180;Sr.

Spotlight player

Sutton rushed for 4,150 yards as a team last year. A big reason, literally, was Braden Peterworth. The 300-pound lineman is a handful for opposing defenses and opposing offenses. He also has 26-inch vertical.

Fast fact

Sutton's rushing attack gets a lot of attention, but last year's team had 18 interceptions. The Mustangs also held nine opponents to seven points or less.

