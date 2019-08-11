Mascot: Mustangs
Class C-2, District 5
NSAA enrollment: 53
The coach
Steve Ramer
At present school: 10th year
Career record: 148-69
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 20
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (1988)
The schedule
A30;North Platte SP;A
S6;Wilber-Clatonia;H
S13;Freeman;A
S20;Centennial;H
S27;Doniphan-Trumbull;A
O4;Kearney Catholic;H
O11;Sandy Creek;H
O18;Superior;A
O25;Hastings SC;H
District games in bold
Last season
North Platte SP;W;50-7
Wilber-Clatonia;W;38-0
Freeman;W;40-0
Centennial;L;41-22
Doniphan-Trumbull;W;38-0
Kearney Catholic;W;36-0
Sandy Creek;W;62-0
Superior;W;60-6
Hastings SC;W;54-0
Battle Creek;W;22-7
Aquinas;W;46-21
Norfolk Catholic;L;50-28
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 10
2017: 7
2016: 6
2015: 9
Season outlook
Sutton rolled to 10 wins last year behind a potent rushing attack. Leading the way was Brett Simonsen, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards. Simonsen graduated, but the Mustangs return some strong skill position players. Jackson Perrian returns under center after throwing for 930 yards and rushing for 1,200 yards. Cade Wiseman, a speedster, could slide over to quarterback so the Mustangs can take advantage of their top two playmakers. The offensive and defensive lines may be the strength of this team. Leading the the way is Braden Peterworth and Jarvis Smith. Senior Eli Skalka (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) is expected to step into a starting spot, as well. Sutton must replace some key players on defense, including Jacob Rogers, who had 88 tackles last year.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 4
Braden Peterworth;OL/DL;6-4;300;Sr.
Jackson Perrian;RB/DB;6-0;200;Sr.
Jarvis Smith;OL/DL;6-1;245;Sr.
Cory Carlson;RB/LB;5-9;170;Sr.
Mauro Bautista;WR/LB;6-1;180;Sr.
Cade Wiseman;QB/DB;5-19;160;Jr.
Dawson Nunnenkamp;LB/WR;6-0;180;Sr.
Spotlight player
Sutton rushed for 4,150 yards as a team last year. A big reason, literally, was Braden Peterworth. The 300-pound lineman is a handful for opposing defenses and opposing offenses. He also has 26-inch vertical.
Fast fact
Sutton's rushing attack gets a lot of attention, but last year's team had 18 interceptions. The Mustangs also held nine opponents to seven points or less.