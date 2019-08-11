Mascot: Bluejays
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 101
The coach
Ryan Thompson
At present school: 12th year
Career record: 76-44
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 11
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30;Fort Calhoun;H
S6;Platteview;A
S13;Fairbury;H
S20;Boys Town;A
S27;Auburn;H
O4;Falls City;A
O11;Lincoln Christian;H
O18;Nebraska City;H
O25;Lincoln Lutheran A
District games in bold
Last season
Fort Calhoun;W;27-0
Platteview;W;25-3
Fairbury;W;2-0
Boys Town;W;54-14
Auburn;L;19-7
Falls City;W;28-0
Lincoln Christian;W;43-7
Nebraska City;W;38-7
Lincoln Lutheran;L;26-21
Lincoln Lutheran;W;34-13
Ord;L;42-7
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 8
2017: 3
2016: 4
2015: 8
Season outlook
Expectations are high for this group. Ashland-Greenwood took a big leap forward last year, and the Bluejays return many players from that team. Hunter Washburn and Byrce Kitrell form one of the best one-two punches in the state. Washburn threw for 1,416 yards and 19 touchdowns, while Kitrell is a workhorse at running back. They'll bring back five starters on the offensive line, including Jacob Ludwig, who also is the Bluejays' biggest asset on defense. He finished with 110 tackles last year, including 19 for losses. Several other players are ready to take on bigger roles on both sides of the ball.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 8
Trey Comstock;WR/LB;6-2;170;Sr.
Seth Novak;WR/LB;6-2;165;Sr.
Gavin Bergsten;RB/B;5-9;165;Sr.
Hunter Washburn;QB/DB;5-10;170;Sr.
Bryce Kitrell;RB/LB;6-0;195;Sr.
Jacob Ludwig;OL/DL;6-1;210;Sr.
Jacob Carroll;OL/DL;6-0;210;Sr.
Riley Kasuske;OL/DL;5-11;200;So.
Blake Kobs;OL/DL;6-3;220;Sr.
Aidan Zulkoski;OL/DL;5-10;235;Sr.
Kyle vonRentzell;TE/LB;6-1;180;Sr.
Spotlight player
A combination of strength and speed makes Bryce Kitrell one of the top players in Class C-1. He rushed for 1,242 yards and 16 touchdowns last year, while also finishing with 70 tackles. The all-stater has an offer from Ohio.
Fast fact
Ashland-Greenwood is 5-0 in first-round playoff games since 2012.