Aquinas

Mascot: Monarchs

Class C-2, District 4

NSAA enrollment: 67

The coach

Ron Mimick

At present school: 29th year

Career record: 297-116

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 27

Last appearance: 2018

State titles: 8 (1980, 1993, 1994, 1997, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015)

The schedule

A30;Columbus Scotus;H

S6;Norfolk Catholic;H

S13;Hartington CC;A

S20;Ponca;A

S27;Centennial;H

O4;David City;H

O11;North Bend Central;A

O18;Twin River;A

O24;Shelby-Rising City;H

District games in bold

Last season

Columbus Scotus;L;23-21

Norfolk Catholic;L;31-7

Hartington CC;W;13-7

Ponca;W;28-14

Centennial;L;28-21

David City;W;46-7

North Bend Central;W;52-14

Twin River;W;54-22

Shelby-Rising City;W;31-14

Doniphan-Trumbull;W;38-14

Sutton;L;46-21

Playoff game in bold

Wins tracker

2018: 7

2017: 8

2016: 8

2015: 12

Season outlook

With nine starters back on offense, and eight back on defense, Aquinas could be primed for another big season. Aquinas, known for its power running game, will have the horses for another big season on the ground. Kyle Napier returns, and Zach Pandorf, Cade Kozisek and Keegan Lavicky are expected to shoulder the load in the backfield. Lineman Konner Adamy was an all-conference performer last year.

Returning starters

Offense: 9

Defense: 8

Zach Pandorf;FB;5-11;170;Sr.

Braden Smith;E/CB;6-2;180;Sr.

Nolan Schultz;OL/LB;5-8;195;Sr.

Cade Kozisek;RB/CB;5-9;155;Sr.

Owen Schramm;OL/DL;5-11;260;Sr.

Konner Adamy;OL/DL;6-1;200;Sr.

Kyle Napier;RB/LB;5-9;160;Jr.

Josh Uhrmacher;OL/DL;6-2;195;Jr.

Rylan Chromy;OL/DL;6-2;185;Jr.

Keegan Lavicky;FB/LB;5-10;175;Jr.

Nolan Eller;OL/LB;5-10;160;Jr.

Brett Koba;OL/LB;5-9;160;Jr.

Spotlight player

Kyle Napier was an all-conference performer last year after leading the Monarchs in rushing. He also threw for five touchdowns and caught three scores, and is expected to play at quarterback or halfback this year.

Fast fact

Aquinas' Ron Mimick is three wins away from joining the exclusive 300-win club.

