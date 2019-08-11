Mascot: Monarchs
Class C-2, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 67
The coach
Ron Mimick
At present school: 29th year
Career record: 297-116
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 27
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 8 (1980, 1993, 1994, 1997, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015)
The schedule
A30;Columbus Scotus;H
S6;Norfolk Catholic;H
S13;Hartington CC;A
S20;Ponca;A
S27;Centennial;H
O4;David City;H
O11;North Bend Central;A
O18;Twin River;A
O24;Shelby-Rising City;H
District games in bold
Last season
Columbus Scotus;L;23-21
Norfolk Catholic;L;31-7
Hartington CC;W;13-7
Ponca;W;28-14
Centennial;L;28-21
David City;W;46-7
North Bend Central;W;52-14
Twin River;W;54-22
Shelby-Rising City;W;31-14
Doniphan-Trumbull;W;38-14
Sutton;L;46-21
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 7
2017: 8
2016: 8
2015: 12
Season outlook
With nine starters back on offense, and eight back on defense, Aquinas could be primed for another big season. Aquinas, known for its power running game, will have the horses for another big season on the ground. Kyle Napier returns, and Zach Pandorf, Cade Kozisek and Keegan Lavicky are expected to shoulder the load in the backfield. Lineman Konner Adamy was an all-conference performer last year.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 8
Zach Pandorf;FB;5-11;170;Sr.
Braden Smith;E/CB;6-2;180;Sr.
Nolan Schultz;OL/LB;5-8;195;Sr.
Cade Kozisek;RB/CB;5-9;155;Sr.
Owen Schramm;OL/DL;5-11;260;Sr.
Konner Adamy;OL/DL;6-1;200;Sr.
Kyle Napier;RB/LB;5-9;160;Jr.
Josh Uhrmacher;OL/DL;6-2;195;Jr.
Rylan Chromy;OL/DL;6-2;185;Jr.
Keegan Lavicky;FB/LB;5-10;175;Jr.
Nolan Eller;OL/LB;5-10;160;Jr.
Brett Koba;OL/LB;5-9;160;Jr.
Spotlight player
Kyle Napier was an all-conference performer last year after leading the Monarchs in rushing. He also threw for five touchdowns and caught three scores, and is expected to play at quarterback or halfback this year.
Fast fact
Aquinas' Ron Mimick is three wins away from joining the exclusive 300-win club.