311,909
Number of Nebraska State Fair attendees, an increase of 8.5% over last year. Last year's attendance was 287,367. The 2021 total was 266,245. The 2020 fair was a condensed event because of COVID-19. The last time fair attendance surpassed 300,000 was in 2018, when the number totaled 314,805.
17%
Increase from last year's production expected for Nebraska's corn crop, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. As state farmers are weeks away from this year's harvest, the latest crop production report from the service reveals positive forecasts for Nebraska's crop production in 2023. Corn, soybean, sorghum, sugarbeet, and dry edible pea production all show promising numbers.