Working but poor, many families are trapped in extended-stay hotels

What they pay the motel is often as much as they would pay for rent for modest housing. And money, of course, is a big part of the problem: four of 10 metro Atlanta workers make less than $15.40 an hour — roughly $32,000 a year, which is $2,667 a month — according to the Brookings Institution. The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Norcross is about $1,390 a month, according to Apartment List.

That means families are stretching each month, so an unexpected expense — a car, a medical problem — can spin them into delinquency and eviction.

And once you’ve lost an apartment, it can be expensive to get another one. Typically, landlords require that prospective tenants pay a security deposit along with a month’s rent — as well as application fees.

Many workers who could afford to pay the monthly rent struggle to come up with the $2,000 to $3,000 needed to start renting again. The Norcross program helps participants by fronting those payments to the landlord.

The program provides weekly sessions with Clearpoint, a not-for-profit agency that offers financial counseling. Each participant also has a St. Vincent case worker to help them, Fisher said.