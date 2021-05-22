Why are so many jobs going unfilled in Lincoln?

"This is common after a recession," Thompson said. "Individuals leave the labor force during a recession, perhaps after losing a job, and it takes quite a while to attract them back."

He said that phenomenon is more severe this time around because both the recession — and the subsequent recovery — were so abrupt.

Jobs disappeared literally overnight last year during the spring as the coronavirus pandemic caused entire industries to shut down.

The federal government has attempted to lessen the sting of some of those sudden job losses by temporarily increasing the amount of unemployment payments that people can get, first with an extra $600 a week and then an extra $300 a week on top of whatever state benefits they qualify for.

As of this week, more than 20 states, all led by Republican governors, said they plan to end participation in the extended benefits program early, most of them sometime next month. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has not yet said what his plans are.

Thompson said the extra unemployment benefits, as well as government stimulus payments, may have caused a delay in some workers coming back into the labor force.

