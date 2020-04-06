Wells Fargo says Fed’s growth cap limits its small business bailout lending

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wells Fargo, the country’s biggest small-business lender, says the ban on its growth, a punishment for its past sales practices, limits how much it can lend to small businesses through the bailout program passed by Congress last month.

The bank said Sunday that it received ample demand for the $349 billion small-business stimulus passed by Congress, but that it’s already maxed out how much it can lend to small-businesses through the program at $10 billion.

Wells has been restricted from growing past its 2017 size, about $2 trillion in assets, since early 2018 by the Federal Reserve, as punishment for creating millions of sham customer accounts, amid other misconduct.

“We are committed to helping our customers during these unprecedented and challenging times, but are restricted in our ability to serve as many customers as we would like under the (Paycheck Protection Program),” CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.

The bank said that because its capacity for the program is limited, it’s focusing participation in the program on nonprofits and businesses with fewer than 50 employees. The fees it makes through the program will be turned into charitable grants to nonprofits that support small businesses, the bank said.